WOONSOCKET – Homes built before 1978 may have lead-based paint, which can be harmful for young children and pregnant woman.

The city of Woonsocket has a lead program that offers 100-percent forgivable loans to address lead hazards. The program provides remediation for lead hazards and may include: new windows, new doors, interior/exterior painting and soil remediation.

