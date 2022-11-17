WOONSOCKET – Homes built before 1978 may have lead-based paint, which can be harmful for young children and pregnant woman.
The city of Woonsocket has a lead program that offers 100-percent forgivable loans to address lead hazards. The program provides remediation for lead hazards and may include: new windows, new doors, interior/exterior painting and soil remediation.
The program requirements are:
• Residents must meet the income requirements.
• Non-owner-occupied buildings: 50 percent of the tenants must fall under 50 percent of the area median income. The remaining 50 percent of tenants must fall under 80 percent of the area median income. Owners’ income is not applicable.
• Owner-occupied buildings: Landlord and all tenants must fall under 80 percent of the area median income.
• Children under six must reside at or frequently visit the home. A frequent visitor is defined as a child who spends 6 hours a week at the home. A pregnant woman in the home would also qualify.
• Property must be current on taxes, water/sewer bills, vehicle taxes.
• Applications must be submitted in full by both landlord and all tenants, with all necessary supporting documentation.
Call 401-762-6400, ext. 2228 or Childhood Lead Action Project at 401-785-1310, ext. 301.
