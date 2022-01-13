WOONSOCKET – Residents and elected officials are demanding answers from the Rhode Island Department of Human Services as long wait times to receive benefits stretch into another month.
Last Wednesday, Jan. 5, a group of lawmakers led by state Sen. Melissa Murray (Woonsocket, North Smithfield) held a press conference outside the Woonsocket DHS office at 219 Pond St. to draw attention to the issue. Murray and other lawmakers said they’ve spoken with several constituents who’ve waited for hours on the phone with DHS only to find out the person on the other end was not equipped to process their benefits.
“We come here today to ask for a COVID-compliant, safe reopening plan,” she said.
DHS offices have remained closed to in-person services through most of the pandemic, with customers directed to call a number or submit their paperwork via a drop box. Last week, the Woonsocket office reopened to some in-person services on a limited basis, but Murray said constituents have continued to report difficulty securing an appointment or accessing information.
Jackie Comeau is among those who has tried calling the DHS number repeatedly without success. The Woonsocket resident and mother of two told The Breeze she previously received cash assistance, food stamps and daycare assistance but had to reapply for her benefits after leaving a relationship in October.
“They cut me off in October, and I’ve been trying to get back ever since,” she said.
Comeau said she sent in her application two weeks before the due date but was later told DHS didn’t receive it in time. Since then, she’s been trying to reinstate her benefits. Comeau said she was initially working with a representative from the Rhode Island Works program, but the two stopped interacting in December after the person was unable to get her the help she needed.
“When I call and actually talk to somebody, they’re pretty much telling you that they don’t know what’s going on because they don’t have enough staff,” she said.
She sometimes waits on hold for as long as four hours before getting cut off or hanging up in frustration, she said.
Comeau, who works as a server at Chelo’s, said she used to have a child in daycare but stopped sending her when she could no longer afford it after her childcare assistance ran out. She usually has family and friends watch her children, she said, but that’s become more difficult with the recent spike in COVID-19 cases.
“It took months for me to even get her into daycare to begin with. I was on the waiting list for seven months before I finally got her into daycare.”
Those who have expressed concern about the issue say her situation is not unique. Jeremy Moore, a former Pawtucket resident who attended last week’s press conference, said he’s sometimes been on hold with DHS for as long as six or seven hours. Moore, who is currently homeless, said he is trying to renew his benefits but has been having trouble because he can’t provide a proof of address.
“I’ve been on it for six, seven hours from 8:30 to 4,” he said.
“By the end of the day, my phone’s dead,” he added.
Moore said he came out to last week’s press conference after hearing about it that morning to try to find someone who could help him.
Murray said she’s especially concerned about families with children and those unable to renew their existing benefits. She called on lawmakers to use American Rescue Plan Act funds to adequately staff the DHS call center and create a long-term plan for a full, in-person reopening.
“We’ve had 22 months to address this. We need to find a way to make it work,” she said.
She was joined during last week’s press conference by Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea, Sen. Alana DiMario (North Kingstown, Narragansett) and Sen. Jonathon Acosta (Central Falls, Pawtucket).
Jose Garcia, a spokesperson for the DHS, told The Breeze in a statement the agency is working to complete its in-person reopening as quickly as possible. Beginning last week, he said, DHS staff have been available at all regional sites to receive and provide documents and assist if customers are unable to download them online. In addition, he said, DHS has:
• Created a customer resource guide in English, Spanish and Portuguese available at regional sites and online
• Provided self-service options when customers call the Call Center
• Strengthened partnerships and added support from Amos House and Dorcas International for application assistance
• Added a text message service for customers to receive notifications about SNAP
• Developed how-to guides on accessing the customer portal
“Any organization that is approached by customers who cannot recertify their SNAP benefits should reach out to DHS directly, and a member of the Constituent Services team will work with the customer to receive documents,” he said.
Jeanne Michon, executive director of New Beginnings soup kitchen in Woonsocket, said she has seen the impact of the DHS delays at the meal site. Since reopening last Monday following a brief closure, she said, she’s seen several new families who reported difficulty accessing their benefits.
“People are having a hard time getting their food stamps, so we’ve actually had 10 new families that have come since Monday,” she said.
According to a DHS report, 7,181 Woonsocket households were receiving SNAP benefits in 2021, the third highest number in the state after Providence and Pawtucket.
