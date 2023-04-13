WOONSOCKET – The city of Woonsocket will resume seasonal curbside pickup of yard waste (small branches, grass clippings, leaves, weeds, etc.) for single family homes as well as family residences of 1-3 units through Friday, June 9.
Woonsocket residential properties with a yard waste sticker obtained from the city’s Department of Public Works Office at City Hall may begin dropping off yard waste at the Blackstone, Mass., site off Canal Street in North Smithfield, effective April 15. Its hours of operation are Wednesday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Woonsocket homeowners are asked to place curbside pickup yard waste either in open compost bags (do not use tape to secure the bags closed), or in closed barrels with lids that are clearly marked “yard waste.” Yard waste should be placed curbside on your collection day by 7 a.m. It is not legal to combine yard and household waste in a single bag/barrel.
The yard waste drop-off program is open to all city residential properties that have obtained an appropriate yard waste sticker (black for 2023). All stickers issued prior to January 2023 have expired. Stickers cost $25 and may be obtained from the city’s Public Works Office at City Hall during the hours of 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Proper property owner identification and vehicle registration are required. Vehicles with commercial registrations are excluded from this program.
Direct yard waste questions to the city’s Solid Waste Division at 401-767-8880.
