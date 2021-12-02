WOONSOCKET – The Woonsocket Education Department has revamped its social media policy to streamline the types of professional accounts staff members can operate, but one parent is raising concerns that the new policy does not do enough to protect student privacy.
Keith Dion first brought up his concerns to the district last year when his daughter was a third-grader at Globe Park Elementary School. Dion said he was blocked from the school’s Facebook page after posting a comment and questioned why he wasn’t allowed to access the page. At the time, he said, he was told the page was operated by a parent liaison and was not an officially sanctioned school account.
“There’s nothing that says it’s PTO, it’s a resource for parents, it literally is listed as Globe Park School,” he told The Breeze earlier this year.
After learning the page was not operated by a staff member, Dion said he asked administrators to remove a photo of his daughter from the page. The photo was later removed, but the exchange led to a larger review of the district’s social media policy. In March, School Committee members said that issues raised by a parent had prompted them to take another look at the existing policy.
“We have an existing policy, but it is quite dated, it dates back to 2015,” member Lynn Kapiskas said during a March 24 meeting. “That item is coming back on the Policy Subcommittee agenda for review for potential changes to address some of the issues that have been raised by this particular parent.”
The new policy, posted to the district’s website on Nov. 1, includes several changes to the existing policy. The biggest change, according to district Chief Operating Officer Alfred Notarianni, is that teachers and parents are no longer allowed to operate social media pages on behalf of their schools. Instead, that responsibility will fall to the school’s principal or, in some cases, the principal’s designee.
“It is strictly reserved for the building principals or building administrators. We are no longer allowing staff to use Facebook or Twitter with regard to their professional responsibilities,” Notarianni said.
Notarianni said his office has asked staff members to shut down all existing pages and created a new Facebook page for every school in the district. Those pages, he said, should all be live by Jan. 1.
In addition to the policy, Notarianni said the district has issued new social media guidelines to employees and planned to communicate them to parents in an email this week. They include:
• Only Woonsocket Education Department-approved social media accounts should be used to communicate school department information.
• The Woonsocket Education Department has only authorized the use of Facebook and Twitter.
• Only building administrators are authorized to use and post to social media.
• School-based social media accounts are to be used to “broadcast” or communicate information that would generally be posted on school websites or sent home as a general notice to families.
• All relevant federal and state laws and regulations, along with school department policies, must be adhered to when using social media.
While the new policy offers significantly more guidance than the old one, Dion said he still has concerns about whether the district is complying with it. He pointed out that many of the new school Facebook pages do not include the name and contact information of the person who operates them, despite that being listed as a requirement in the policy.
With regard to commenting, Notarianni said the district has instructed principals not to respond to individual comments and are reviewing whether commenting should be allowed on school pages.
“I think there’s a deep-rooted belief here in Woonsocket that it’s best to have a conversation first with your child’s teacher or with the building principal or any support staff rather than having that conversation on social media,” he said.
Supt. Patrick McGee told The Breeze he believes the new policy offers more consistency for parents.
“We’re trying to just get consistency across the district so that families and people in the community, if they’re looking for information, they know where they can find it,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.