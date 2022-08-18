WOONSOCKET – Violence and fighting in Woonsocket schools last year has prompted education leaders to pursue a partnership with the Nonviolence Institute.
In March, three Woonsocket students were arrested after a fight broke out at Woonsocket High School and video was posted on social media, highlighting a trend of increased violence in local schools.
Supt. Patrick McGee updated the School Committee at an Aug. 10 meeting regarding a potential partnership with the Nonviolence Institute. McGee said he spoke with the executive director of the Nonviolence Institute, Cedric Huntley, about possible support that the organization could provide students in Woonsocket. They also discussed creating an environment at school that is focused on conflict resolution.
McGee added that he and Gigi DiBello, coordinator at Project Aware for Woonsocket, had been meeting with the Nonviolence Institute to put together a memorandum in the hopes of creating more funding for the partnership. The grant-funded Project Aware focuses on mental health first aid.
McGee said they’ve reached out to the Health Equity Zone for financial support, though he noted that there are some funds available through the Project Aware grant to work with the Nonviolence Institute.
McGee also said he’s invited members of the Nonviolence Institute to a future School Committee meeting in hopes that the group will discuss plans for the upcoming school year. McGee noted that they have been working hard to minimize the threat of the physical violence witnessed last year.
McGee said representatives from the Nonviolence Institute agreed that the violence was likely a result of the pandemic’s impacts.
“It’s not just here in Woonsocket,” he said.
McGee added that the Nonviolence Institute was impressed with the lengths Woonsocket has gone to address mental health in students. They were also impressed that Woonsocket had gotten 50 students trained in mental health first aid.
School Committee member Aime Costa said Woonsocket has indeed done a good job training peer leaders in the high school, but they also need leaders in the elementary and middle schools, as they’re also facing mental health issues. McGee added that the memorandum being considered with the Nonviolence Institute would be broken up in three years, focusing on the high school first and then middle and elementary schools.
McGee said a meeting was planned with Chief of Police Thomas Oates and a representative from the Fire Department on Monday to go over school emergency plans.
“We will be talking about security and safety, and reminding administration of our safety protocols,” he said.
He added that they’ve held past meetings with Oates about ALICE (Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, Evacuate) training and that that conversation would continue at Monday’s meeting as “we want to train our teachers and staff to be trained through the emergency plans that each school develops.”
“The work never stops,” said McGee. ‘”We’ve been doing the work along the way.”
