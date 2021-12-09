WOONSOCKET – Woonsocket voters may find themselves voting at a new polling location after the city redraws the voting districts next year.
The City Council on Monday, acting on the recommendation of the Board of Canvassers, approved a contract with Election Data Services Inc. to provide redistricting services for the city. The Virginia-based company is expected to help the city redraw its voting districts based on new legislative maps after the 2020 census.
The local redistricting will follow an effort currently underway in the General Assembly to redraw the districts represented by Rhode Island’s 38 state senators and 75 state representatives. The Rhode Island Special Commission on Reapportionment began meeting earlier this year and released early drafts of the redrawn maps last week. State Rep. Robert Phillips (D-District 51, Woonsocket, Cumberland) and state Sen. Stephen Archambault (D-District 22, Smithfield, North Providence, Johnston) are co-chairing the commission.
Based on the commission’s work so far, Board of Canvassers Manager Michael Narducci said it’s unlikely the city’s overall number of senators or representatives will change, though some voters could see their General Assembly districts shift.
“It’s kind of like a domino effect the way it happens. If you move one district, you have to move them all,” he said.
Once the state redistricting is complete, Narducci said the city will begin the process of redrawing its voting districts based on the new legislative maps. Because the city does not use a ward-based voting system, the new districts will have little effect on which candidates residents can vote for in city elections. The biggest change, Narducci said, is that some voters may find themselves voting at a new polling location.
“My plan is to try to keep things the way they are, status quo if we can, as far as the 12 precincts,” he said.
Narducci said he expects to continue having 12 polling locations throughout the city, but the boundaries of those precincts could shift. Along with the new General Assembly maps, other factors that may affect the new precincts include how popular or accessible certain polling locations are.
Last year, the American Civil Liberties Union filed a complaint with the state Board of Elections after the Woonsocket Board of Canvassers relocated a polling site from Fairmont Heights to Harris Elementary School due to COVID-19 concerns at the privately-managed housing complex. Narducci said he doesn’t know yet whether the city will resume using Fairmont Heights as a polling location next year, but the city prefers to use publicly-owned locations when possible.
Once the process is complete, he said, voters will get a notice in the mail notifying them of their new polling location along with any changes to their General Assembly districts. The entire process, he said, must be complete by April 15 to meet the deadlines for the 2022 election.
The Board of Canvassers on Monday also discussed the possibility of holding a candidates’ school ahead of the 2022 election. According to Narducci, the school would cover topics such as filing deadlines and campaign finance and serve as an information session for candidates.
“It’s just for information purposes for the candidates,” he said. “Some candidates, they’ve never run before, maybe. They’re not familiar with the process. It kind of helps them understand the process.”
Narducci said he previously helped run a similar school when he worked for the Rhode Island Board of Elections but is not aware of any other candidate schools run by municipalities. The session would likely take place in March, ahead of the filing deadline for the 2022 local elections.
“I think it’s a good idea. The more information we can get out there to would-be candidates, I think it makes our life a little easier,” he said.
