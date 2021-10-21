WOONSOCKET – Woonsocket school officials are looking to revisit the district’s bullying policy amid concerns that a return to in-person schooling and the prevalence of social media could be driving up incidents of bullying within the district.
School Committee member Amie Costa raised the issue during a School Committee meeting last Wednesday, Oct. 13, recommending the district create a bullying subcommittee to address concerns. Costa said she believes more should be done to address bullying in the district and bring awareness to students and parents.
“Some people grow up and that never leaves them. It brings down their self-confidence, and sometimes potentially it leads to suicide. It’s sad to see,” she said.
Costa said bullying is something she has dealt with personally in her family and as a student growing up in East Providence. She also said she has spoken with several parents about the issue. She called for more training for teachers and greater accountability by the School Committee, with more frequent reports about bullying.
According to Supt. Patrick McGee, the district follows a bullying policy established in 2012 by the Rhode Island Department of Education. Twice a year, he said, principals compile reports on the number of bullying incidences reported in their school, and those numbers are submitted to RIDE. According to the written policy, those reports may also be submitted to the School Committee, but member Lynn Kapiskas pointed out that is not regular practice in Woonsocket.
“I’ve been on the School Committee two-and-a-half years, and I don’t remember ever receiving a bullying report, no matter what this policy says,” she said.
Costa said she doesn’t think twice annually is frequent enough and would like to see monthly reports on the number of bullying incidents. The situation has been especially difficult, she said, with the return of in-person learning and the rise of cyber bullying.
“I just think it’s becoming more frequent than it has, and it should be made more aware,” she said.
The bullying reports prepared for RIDE by the district indicate that in 2018-2019, the district had 12 reported incidences determined by school officials to be bullying; in 2019-2020, 18 incidences; 2020-2021, 6 incidences; and so far in 2021-2022, 1 incident.
Despite the seemingly low numbers, McGee told The Breeze he thinks incidents of bullying have been on the rise since students returned to full-time, in-person learning this fall. The district spent the first weeks of the year dealing with student behavior issues, he said, that he thinks are due in part to students being together after nearly a year-and-a-half of learning apart.
“Social media does not help the situation at all,” he said. “Our principals and assistant principals are dealing with situations almost daily with students harassing one another and threatening one another on social media, and it spills into the school. I would say social media has been the biggest obstacle to diminish the amount of bullying going on in schools.”
McGee said he supports Costa’s suggestion of forming a bullying subcommittee and envisions it as a group of students and parents who would look at ways to reduce the number of bullying incidents in the district.
“With social media, it continues and it continues. And parents, quite honestly, they don’t take the phones away from their children. They’re not monitoring what they’re doing. The parents play a large role in this,” he said.
Though the initial request was to create a subcommittee, Costa later agreed to amend her request to have the district’s policy subcommittee review the entire bullying policy, including revising it to allow for the creation of the new subcommittee. She pointed out the state’s bullying policy has not been revised since 2021.
“It’s something that needs to be looked at,” she told The Breeze.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.