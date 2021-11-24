WOONSOCKET – The Woonsocket Education Department is getting ready to roll out a new tutoring program across grade levels, the latest initiative to use federal funds to target learning loss as a result of the pandemic.
Though plans are still being finalized, Supt. Patrick McGee told The Breeze the district plans to use a portion of its next round of federal funding to provide “high dosage” tutoring to students. The tutoring will be geared toward students struggling in certain subject areas following the pandemic.
“What we would do is we would target specific students who need the tutoring, basically. So we would look at their reading, their STAR scores,” he said. “If we find that a certain portion of our students are having difficulty in the same area, then when they go for the tutoring before or after school, the teacher will focus on those areas.”
The plans come after test results released last month showed Woonsocket students performed the worst in the state on the 2021 Rhode Island Comprehensive Assessment System (RICAS). While most districts performed poorly following two years of disrupted academics, Woonsocket’s averaged just 12.1 percent of students meeting expectations in reading and fewer than 5 percent proficient in math.
Earlier this month, Gov. Dan McKee announced that school districts hit especially hard by the pandemic would be eligible for additional state funds on top of the federal aid already flowing to schools through the American Rescue Plan Act. Woonsocket is expected to receive $4 million in state funding in addition to $31 million in projected ARPA funds.
“There were four metrics that were used, the RICAS scores were one,” McGee said about how the district was selected for the additional funding. “It basically was districts that were extremely negatively impacted by COVID-19.”
Federal school funding over the past year has been funneled through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief program, a pandemic-related aid program funded in part by the ARPA. Woonsocket is preparing to submit its plans for the third round of ESSER funding for review by the Rhode Island Department of Education in December. Previous rounds of funding were used to finance an extensive summer program for Woonsocket students and create additional staff positions in the schools.
McGee said in a phone interview last week those pandemic-related spending items are beginning to pay off. While staff members are still finalizing data, preliminary test results appear to show improvement for students who attended the summer program.
“The preliminary numbers look pretty positive in terms of the growth that the students made on the STAR math and reading, but we don’t have all of the numbers,” he said.
McGee said the district’s plans for the third round of ESSER funding will involve a community input component. The WED plans to present its proposal to the RIDE in mid-December, with tutoring set to roll out in classrooms later this school year and other spending items arriving some time next year.
In addition to tutoring, McGee said they plan to hire additional academic support staff and social workers across the district.
While the influx of cash is a boon for struggling districts, the temporary nature of the funds is already creating complications. Districts have until 2024 to spend their ARPA funds, leaving school officials with the choice to continue programs out of their own budgets or cut newly created supports once the federal aid runs out.
“It’s great to have all the money, but we only have the money for a certain number of years,” McGee said. “If we add positions, we have to make sure we fiscally sustain those positions going forward.”
“The way I look at it, at least we’ll have them for a couple years,” he added.
McGee has already expressed interest in continuing the summer program past the federal aid period, an initiative that would require significant investment on the part of the city or an alternate funding source within the next few years.
Another challenge, he said, is filling positions given the nationwide staffing shortage. McGee said the district is already having trouble finding reading interventionists, one of the positions he hopes to increase. Other districts are also looking to hire additional support staff using pandemic-related aid, creating an even tighter labor market across the state.
“We never thought we’d have the problem that we have a lot of money but we can’t find people,” McGee said.
The superintendent said families can expect to see the pandemic aid-related changes arriving in classrooms over the next year. The district plans to use data to assess the plan as they move ahead, he said.
