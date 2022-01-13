WOONSOCKET – The newly announced Woonsocket treatment and diversion program designed to keep drug offenders out of state prisons could eventually serve as the gold standard for how to address the opioid crisis in Rhode Island and even across the country.
The program, a partnership between the Woonsocket Police Department, Community Care Alliance, the Rhode Island Judiciary and other local and national partners, aims to keep individuals who use addictive drugs out of jail and instead connect them with resources in the community. Those arrested on charges related to opioids and other addictive substances could avoid the court system entirely if they qualify for treatment programs run by Community Care Alliance.
“Instead of going to court, they would go and they would begin their treatment with them,” Woonsocket Police Chief Thomas Oates said. “The bottom line is, there’s no criminal charge every brought. Those drugs would eventually be destroyed and those records would be sealed.”
Last week, the offices of U.S. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse along with Sen. Jack Reed and Rep. David Cicilline announced an $819,000 grant from the Bureau of Justice Assistance to support the program over the next three years. The funding comes from the Comprehensive Addiction and Recovery Act, a federal opioid-related funding program Whitehouse authored in 2016.
Oates said the program is the first of its kind in Rhode Island and might even be unique across the United States, where the idea of keeping drug offenders out of the court system has not yet caught on. Instead of spending the night at the police station and heading to court to be arraigned in the morning following a drug-related arrest, those who qualify for the program would be referred directly to Community Care Alliance, where a trained addiction professional would oversee their treatment and other services. Those who fail to stick with their treatment could face charges or other action by the police department down the line.
“Obviously the main component of it was going to be getting these people treatment. And we talked about more than just treatment, because a lot of the time the drug abuse is an issue, but what’s the underlying reason for the drug abuse,” he said, citing housing assistance, mental health treatment and job training as other services participants might receive.
The WPD estimates between 70 and 100 people arrested every year would qualify for the program. While they’re still working out the details of who qualifies and how to enforce the program, Oates said those arrested for certain types of charges, such as drug trafficking, would not be eligible to participate.
In addition to avoiding jail time and relieving pressure on the court system, Oates said the program has the advantage of eliminating the barriers to re-entering society that can exist for individuals with a drug charge on their record.
“That’s one of the big things, just trying to avoid that stigma from the beginning,” he said. “For a person who’s 21 or 22 years old that’s got a drug problem that ends up now with a felony possession charge, that’s with them for the rest of their life.”
In Woonsocket, where the effects of the opioid crisis have been well documented by treatment providers and data compiled by the Rhode Island Department of Health, the program could have a serious impact. In 2020, 31 people in Woonsocket died in overdoses reported to the state, the largest number of deaths since the RIDOH started compiling data in 2009. The city’s rate of overdose deaths by population is 74.5 per 100,000 residents, the highest among the state’s 39 municipalities.
Oates has stated before he does not believe a solely law enforcement approach will resolve the city’s opioid issues.
“What’s happening now is not working. We’re not going to arrest our way out of this problem,” he told The Breeze last week.
The idea for a pre-prosecution diversion program was championed by Superior Court Judge Kristin Rodgers, whose father, the late Judge Joseph Rodgers, also served on Superior Court. Rodgers said she was inspired to create the program after learning about the progress made against opioids in Portugal after the country decriminalized all drug use in 2001.
“The notion of decriminalizing drugs altogether is shocking for some people. You would think that Portugal would be, like, the floodgates would open and these individuals looking to party and have substance use disorder would come to Portugal and wreak havoc on the communities. The opposite happened,” she told The Breeze in a phone call last week.
While she acknowledges decriminalizing drugs altogether is too liberal of an approach for most Rhode Islanders, Rodgers said the new program would be a step toward funneling those addicted to opioids and other drugs into treatment programs instead of the criminal justice system.
Rodgers worked with members of the medical, research and criminal justice communities to develop the program in Rhode Island. Oates said the group initially looked at West Warwick as a place to test out the model, but turned to Woonsocket when those plans fell through.
“It was just an ideal match,” Rodgers said about the partnership.
In addition to the judiciary, the program is supported by the Center for Alcohol and Addiction Studies at Brown University, which will oversee training and data collection to help evaluate its effects. Tonya Tavares, an assistant project director who also serves as a technology transfer specialist for the New England region of the federally-funded Opioid Response Network, said the program is part of a growing trend toward police-led diversion programs across the country.
“For me, one of the things that were different here is it’s not necessarily waiting until someone has overdosed where we’re at last ditch efforts,” she said, pointing out the initial arrest could be for a traffic violation that later uncovered a substance-related issue.
Tavares said the attitude around addiction has changed since she began working in the field of addiction science research in 2008, as evidenced by the shift in language. While those who use opioids might once have been dismissed as addicts or junkies, more people now recognize substance use disorder as a medical condition, she said.
“It really is all about the words. Words matter, and how we choose to say things matters. People are coming I think more to realize this is not a moral failing or a character flaw, this is truly a disease of the brain,” she said.
Benedict Lessing, president of Community Care Alliance, said the program is a good example of police and social services providers coming together to address human needs. The agency has previously partnered with the WPD to participate in ride-alongs and other initiatives, but Lessing said the new program will give them an opportunity to get involved with individuals in need of treatment earlier in the process.
“Anytime we can be involved with diverting people away from law enforcement or prison or those kinds of things, that’s a win for us. That’s what we should be doing,” he said.
Lessing said individuals will likely receive a combination of behavioral health services, counseling and case management in addition to addiction treatment. A big difference between this and other programs, he said, is the capacity to evaluate it through the partnership with Brown University and the Opioid Response Network.
Oates said he plans to get the program started within 30 to 90 days. He acknowledged not everyone who goes through it will be successful but said he’s excited to try something new. “We don’t know exactly what the outcome’s going to be, but we were all in agreement right from the beginning that what we were doing, it’s not working. We need to try something different,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.