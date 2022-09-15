WOONSOCKET – The New World Wrestling Extreme card featuring former WWE, ECW, and Impact Star Rhino will be at the America Legion Post, 870 River St., starting at 6:30 p.m., on Saturday, Sept. 24.

This is a 1st anniversary memorial in memory of Big Jym Anderson, featuring a “Don’t spill your Whiskey Battle Royal” in Big Jym’s honor.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.