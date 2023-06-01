WOONSOCKET – Jeff Emidy isn’t exactly sure what got him into historic preservation, but when he started reading Preservation magazine in high school, he says he started thinking of it as a career.
“I came out of college knowing that I wanted to go to graduate school for preservation, but I decided to wait a while. Then, I got a part-time docent job at the Slater Mill historic site in Pawtucket,” said Emidy.
Emidy, of Woonsocket, now has 17 years of working at the R.I. Historical Preservation & Heritage Commission under his belt. In January, he was promoted to executive director after serving as interim executive director when the previous director, Paul Loether retired.
From 2020 to 2022, as he served as interim director, he said he and his staff struggled due to significant changes related to COVID.
“From the outside, it probably seems like the pandemic had no effect on our office. That’s because the staff have been taking on new tasks and adapting to everything really well,” said Emidy.
Staff members have recently been sharing a lot of their insight for the future, which is vital to how the commission moves forward in its work, he said.
“I think that preservation is vital to people connecting to their history. Like those elementary school students at Slater Mill, it’s so much easier to understand and so much more real when you can look at something that answers the where, how, or why that you are hearing about,” he said.
Emidy said he hopes to fully implement the statewide historic preservation plan as they start to look at ways to further engage communities in their work to strengthen their heritage program to more fully integrate it with the preservation side, taking a broad approach to historic preservation.
He said he also hopes to promote diverse communities of people who have contributed to the state’s history.
“Because we are a regulatory agency, our work is largely defined by federal and state law,” said Emidy.
“However, preservation has been doing a bit of self-examination over the past few years and nationwide, we are realizing the significance of areas of history that have been neglected by the formal processes in the past,” he added.
Emidy said he also hopes to cultivate interest in preservation among a more diverse group of people to get into educational programs and professional ranks so preservation efforts don’t fade away.
“I think it starts with history education in school, not just teaching the rote facts of history, but finding the story that will capture a student’s imagination and make them actually connect with the past,” said Emidy.
He said maybe at that point people will start seeing the buildings around them as “key players in history” and become interested in preserving them.
The R.I. Historical Preservation & Heritage Commission is the state agency for historical preservation and heritage programs. The commission operates a statewide historical preservation program that identifies and protects historic buildings, districts, structures, and archaeological sites. It also develops and carries out programs to document and celebrate the rich cultural heritage of Rhode Island’s people.
