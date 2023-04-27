WOONSOCKET – The landmark Rhode Island Hospital Trust Company Building is now under new ownership, but city officials say they haven’t received specifics on what its new owner has planned.
The owner did start work on the property at 162 Main St., according to officials, but a stop-work order was issued on April 20 and affixed in orange to an already colorful graffiti-covered front door.
A representative from the city’s tax office confirmed that an entity by the name of J.S. Behl purchased the imposing and dilapidated structure across from Woonsocket City Hall on March 24, and the purchase price was $500,000.
Acting Building Official Donald Gagnon told The Breeze Tuesday that he issued the order to stop work after seeing the permit applicant conducting an “unorthodox cleaning” of the building, including throwing items out a third-story window into a dumpster instead of using appropriate chutes.
“It was basically a safety issue,” he said, adding that “things need to be looked at before they just dispose of it.”
The stop-work order is in place until a site assessment and evaluation of materials is completed, so items can be disposed of properly, according to Gagnon.
Gagnon said they met with the contractor about securing the building, but it remains a very difficult property to secure.
Gagnon said no plans have been submitted yet, and the owner and their applicant really need to get the building cleaned out for proper measurements before they can finalize plans. Structural deficiencies also need to be fixed, he said, and he expects a set of working drawings soon, as well as abatement and demolition plans. After demolition and cleanup, then they can proceed with architectural drawings and renderings.
“Right now the building needs to be cleaned out, and it needs to be done in a safe manner,” he said.
The only thing he knows about the owner is the name and that correspondence has been sent to an address in East Greenwich.
The property, seen as vitally important to the ongoing revitalization of Main Street, was last used to host the Woonsocket Registry of Motor Vehicles and an adult learning program.
Representatives from Nexus Property Management, who are renovating the former Sacred Heart Church, previously expressed interest in buying the building for a mix of commercial and residential tenants, but that purchase didn’t pan out. They had expressed interest in a bank and cafe on the lower level, with 40-50 apartments above and the chance to add floors to the top of the building.
The renovation of the building is considered to be one of the most significant reconstruction projects in the state. A representative from Nexus said last year that he didn’t think anyone had the guts to take the project on.
Numerous interested developers have considered renovating the Rhode Island Hospital Trust Building, a six-story steel-framed building constructed in the 1930s. The building has sat vacant since 2007 when the Registry of Motor Vehicles moved out.
A proposal two years ago was for 80 to 100 micro loft apartments to be developed in the former bank building.
An architectural gem with its elaborate classical detailing and large ground-floor windows, according to those in city government, it has been the victim of chronic neglect and repeated vandalism. Previous crumbling of the structure forced the city to put up barricades.
Built in 1929, the Hospital Trust Building is recognized on the National Register of Historic Places for contributing to the architectural significance of Woonsocket’s Main Street Historic District. Spaces inside remain largely as built and include “a handsome lobby, hallways and a grand, double-height banking hall, all executed in the classical style,” says the state’s Historical Preservation Commission.
God, i hope this works out. The City needs this to happen.
