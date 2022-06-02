WOONSOCKET – Not only has Mariam Kaba won a scholarship that will help her pay for college, she’s earned a seat at the table to help bring her winning idea to life.
Kaba is the 16-year-old daughter of Madjouma Diarrassouba and Isouf Kaba and a rising junior at the Career and Technical Center at Woonsocket High School. She is the first-ever winner of the Transform Rhode Island Scholarship, the only scholarship program of its kind in the U.S, according to Barbara Papitto, founder of the Papitto Opportunity Connection.
For her transformative idea, focused on Black, Indigenous and People of Color communities in Rhode Island, Mariam will receive a $25,000 scholarship and will be there as the Papitto Opportunity Connection invests $1 million to make her idea come to life.
“We’re not aware that anyone in the country has done this type of scholarship that takes their idea and implements it into a plan. We’re putting $1 million behind that plan and having them participate in the dream so that we get it right,” Papitto said.
Kaba’s winning plan is a multi-faceted project that included bimonthly job fairs and trainings, and a more robust school curriculum that includes sexual and mental health education and financial literacy training, in addition to a wider-scale concept called “Restoring the Village,” which would incorporate community clean-ups, food and clothing drives, donations to homeless shelters, investing in small businesses and investing in outdoor recreational areas for youth.
“So many of these things fit perfectly into our mission,” Papitto said. “The first thing she had in her proposal, she had job fairs. I said, ‘Why aren’t we doing that already?’’’
Kaba told The Breeze that she learned about TRIS from her mentor, Nwando Ofokansi, whom she met through the WATCH Coalition. Kaba is involved in many youth organizations across Woonsocket and the state, including Silence is Violence 401, which is an advocacy organization that aims to strengthen BIPOC communities, Future Business Leaders of America, student council and Entrepreneurship Club. She is a peer mentor at WACTC, and is also Teen Mental Health First Aid certified.
“I submitted it one minute before it was due!” Kaba said, laughing. Though she sais she’s excited to see all of her proposed plans come to fruition, she’s most eager about influencing school curriculum.
“Financial literacy is really important, and so is sexual health for teens so that they stay protected and know their options,” she said.
Kaba said she’s more excited than nervous to have a seat at the table with the Papitto Opportunity Connection. Because she works with so many community organizations already, she said she feels like she already knows firsthand what the community needs.
“Many of the kids who did not win made the point that they want to see if they can make [their projects] work anyway. A lot of young people feel they’re not listened to, but they’re deep thinkers. They faced the pandemic. They’ve matured a lot in the past years… I’ve heard people say the young people don’t care. And this proves they do, they want to be listened to, and that’s what I think we’ve done this year. This is going to be annual; we’re going to do this every year. This gave kids a voice, and I think it gave them hope,” Papitto said.
“I’m just excited to see change in our BIPOC communities. It’ll be a long process, but I’m ready,” Kaba said.
The other four finalists also received an amount of scholarship money, with two second-place winners. They are:
• $15,000 scholarship: Jalisa Ramos of Providence – Grade 11, Metropolitan Regional Career and Technical Center. Big Idea: Urban Agriculture Project – to create sustainable urban agriculture project to combat food insecurity and create access to healthy foods.
• $15,000 scholarship: Daisha Jackson of Providence – Grade 11, Metropolitan Regional Career and Technical Center. Big Idea: Create Yoga Mats with a QR code that would provide constantly changing information on health and mental wellness.
• $10,000 scholarship: Isabelle Mitchell of Franklin, MA – Grade 10, Wheeler School. Big Idea: Create an annual BIPOC festival to celebrate the job and strength of the BIPOC communities.
• $2,500 scholarship: Ziondre Ogiba of Providence – Grade 12, Metropolitan Regional Career and Technical Center. Big Idea: A program that combines athletics and education to combat summer learning loss.
