PROVIDENCE – Reyli Pichardo, 16, attended his first dance last Friday courtesy of Hasbro Children’s Hospital and The Adolescent Leadership Council, a sort of support group for youth with chronic illness. The event brought the hospital’s teens with chronic illnesses together to party the night away.
Ahead of the prom, Pichardo, of Woonsocket and a student at Beacon Charter School, told The Breeze he was particularly excited because it was the first big TALC event since the pandemic broke out. Though they’ve had meetings over Zoom, this was the first time the group was all gathered in the same space.
“We had camps that never happened because of the pandemic,” he said. “I’m excited for the prom and I already feel comfortable with TALC because I know I can be myself and have fun.”
The prom was made possible by a grant from the Dunkin Joy Foundation, which Erin Scott, the director of TALC, and the hospital’s development office wrote together.
“This is the biggest party we’ve ever done,” Scott said.
The evening, hosted at the Hotel Providence, included pre-prom events where the teens were able to get their hair and makeup done, walk down the red carpet, and enjoy a mocktail hour with appetizers. The main event also boasted a chocolate fountain, a cartoonist, an illusionist, a DJ, and other surprise activities that the youth didn’t know about in advance.
“The kids got to help us plan it, and we spent a lot of time asking, ‘What do you want to see?’” Scott said. “We said, ‘You want a chocolate fountain? Well, you have a chocolate fountain!’”
The program was able to help offset the cost of the prom by giving out gift cards to help with clothes, transportation, offering free valet parking, as well as offering the pre-prom hair and makeup get-ready time.
“There’s no expense and that’s important to them, especially when you’re dealing with a chronic illness that takes a lot of resources from the family,” Scott noted.
For Pichardo, this prom was the opportunity to have fun with peers who also have chronic illnesses. When he was 13 he was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease and decided to give the TALC program a try shortly after.
“It made me feel not insecure about my diagnosis. I didn’t have to feel left alone, and I used to deal with a little bit of bullying in school. But I feel like everyone there is by my side. I feel welcomed at TALC,” he told The Breeze. Though he used to experience some bullying, he said, he changed schools and it has since stopped.
Pichardo, according to Scott, is one of TALC’s most loyal attendees. Once, he took an Uber to get to a meeting after realizing how much time he would miss if he took public transportation.
“Every single minute is fun at TALC. I could have taken the bus, but I didn’t want to miss a single minute,” Pichardo said.
At the meetings, parents and children gather separately and discuss various topics that feel salient to them at the time. The program runs September to May, and in the beginning of the year program coordinators ask what the teens want to be doing and talking about, Scott said. The meetings happen monthly and may include dinner together, a discussion topic, they may play games, they spend time getting to know one another, and they have social time afterward.
Pichardo said he even met someone he knew from Woonsocket at TALC, not realizing that his peer also had a chronic illness.
“We used to just pass by in the hallway seeing each other, but now when we see each other at school we shake hands, say hi,” Pichardo said. “I didn’t really know him. When I went to TALC I was able to really get to know him, and now he’s one of my friends.”
