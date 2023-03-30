WOONSOCKET – Jon Pincince was not in a joking mood last April Fools’ Day.
Seventeen days before he was going to run in the Boston Marathon, “in probably the best marathon shape of my life,” the Woonsocket native was walking down the stairs of his house and getting ready to step over a dog gate at the bottom of them when the unthinkable happened.
“I really didn’t pay attention to what I was doing and I whacked my knee on a very sharp corner of the newel post at the bottom of the stairs,” he recalled. “I hit it right on the tip of my knee at the wrong spot, and it put me out of commission for really the rest of the time until Boston.”
Sensing that he was “still pretty fit” to run 26.2 miles, but unable to run on his banged-up knee “the way that I wanted to,” Pincince decided to run the marathon in the fourth wave, and at a slower pace, with an old friend from law school, and they toured the legendary course together in a time of 4:02:01.
Less than three weeks later, Pincince’s knee felt strong enough to put in a serious run at the nearby Providence Marathon. He came back to clock a time of 3:17:32, and since then, he hasn’t slowed down.
The 45-year-old Pincince, who was a three-sport athlete and a 1995 graduate of Woonsocket High, turned in some excellent performances on the road racing circuit last year, as well as a productive winter of training, and now he’s heading back to Boston for the marathon’s 127th running.
“I’m feeling pretty good,” Pincince said last Friday afternoon, less than 24 hours after a 22-mile training run near his Cranston residence. “I’ll do one more long run next weekend, probably 18 (miles) with a bunch of race pace in there.”
Twenty-eight other runners from northern Rhode Island will also make the trek from Hopkinton to Boston on Monday, April 17, and Pincince is among a handful who could cross the finish line on Boylston Street in under three hours.
He qualified for the last two Boston Marathons by clocking a personal-best time of 3:01:19 at the Baystate Marathon on Oct. 16, 2021 in Lowell, Mass., but Pincince feels that if the weather’s fine and everything falls into place for him, he could possibly turn that ‘3’ in his PR into a ‘2’.
“My ‘A’ goal would be to run my first sub-3:00,” Pincince said. “My ‘B’ goal would be to set a personal-best (time), so anything under 3:01.19. And then I would say my ‘C’ goal, which would be a lot more manageable, is to just run another Boston-qualifying time, so I could go back next year if I want to.”
“And since I turn a year older, my qualifying time would turn from 3:10 to 3:20,” he added. “I’m pretty confident that I will at least be able to do that, but I’m going to have a plan in place and set out to try to run in under three hours, and we’ll see if I can.”
This will be Pincince’s third time in the marathon, and he’d rather not talk about his first go-round with the famous race.
Pincince had qualified for the marathon in 2010, thanks to his 3:10:21 time at the Baystate Marathon that October, “but I was coaching high school basketball at the time, so that winter, between coaching and my actual job, I didn’t really have the time to train,” he confessed.
Nevertheless, Pincince answered the starter’s gun that following April, “and I approached (the race) in a really stupid way,” he added. “I ran the first several miles as if I was in shape, but by the time I got to around 19-20 miles, I was in awful shape. I could barely move and I ended up dropping out.”
“That was one of my biggest running regrets for a long time,” he said. “But last year was great to finish Boston and get that monkey off my back. It was a lot of fun, and I probably enjoyed the experience more than any other marathon than I’ve run. But now I want to actually run it the way that I want to and run a good time.”
Pincince began running in 2004 after he graduated from law school, and since then, he’s ran in everything from primarily 5Ks to marathons throughout southern New England. In 2020, he made regional news, when on his 43rd birthday on June 24, he tried to run the entire North-South Trail, which begins roughly two miles into Massachusetts at Douglas State Park and concludes at Blue Shutters Beach in Charlestown, in one day.
Pincince, who navigated the 80-mile trail to raise money for Rhode Island’s Nonviolence Institute, grabbed the state’s attention, as he was on his feet for roughly 19 hours, but fell six miles short of completing his journey that day. Nevertheless, his valiant efforts raised a little over $10,000 for the institute.
That memorable experience left Pincince with the urge to turn in another long-distance run, so 17 months later, Pincince ventured into the woods of Maryland to run in the JFK 50-Miler and turned in a time of 8:34:52 on the trails that was good for 158th place out of 933 finishers.
“It was a very good experience,” he said. “It was a real grind through the last half of the race. It was painful, and there were moments when I said, ‘I’m never going to do this again.’ But then you finish, and about five minutes later, you’ll say, “OK, I want to do that again.”
And that’s exactly what he did. Last Nov. 19, Pincince was back in Boonsboro for the 60th annual event, but this time, he managed to cross the finish line in 7:46:17 to place 73rd out of 967 runners.
“I was a little more focused on the ultra training,” said Pincince, who a month earlier, took fourth place in the challenging Tackle the Trail Marathon in Pomfret, Conn. in 3:31:43. “I went back with the goal to do it in under eight hours, and I really enjoyed the whole experience, start to finish.”
While Pincince set his goals for next month’s marathon, he also has a goal in mind for his return trip to the JFK 50-Miler later this year, as well as another goal he’d like to set at a popular race in this state that he fell in love with last summer, the Anchor Down Ultra’s six-hour race at Colt State Park.
Last year, Pincince placed fifth out of 73 runners by completing 14 of the course’s 2.45-mile loops (34.3 miles) in a time of 5:48:46. Only one runner had completed 18 loops (44.1 miles) in under six hours, Taylor Days-Merrill of Fairhaven, Mass. in 2016, and Pincince would like to see how close he could get to that mark.
“That race was a ton of fun,” he added. “There are six-hour, 12-hour, and 24-hour (races), and people camp out all night. Last year wasn’t a goal race, but this year, I’m going to treat it more as one. (Eighteen loops) seems pretty reachable; I don’t know if it’s for me this year, but I’m going to take a crack at it.”
As for the JFK 50-Miler, “I have an outlandish goal that may or may not be reachable,” he said. “I would like to see if I could run it in under seven hours. From Year 1 to Year 2, I knocked off about 48 minutes, so I would have to do that again. I’m learning how to run that course and that distance better, so we’ll see, but that’s a long way between now and then.”
