WOONSOCKET – In May of 1922, six years after opening, Ye Olde English Fish & Chips moved from Olneyville Square in Providence to Woonsocket, seeking out a larger space in a permanent landing spot. Woonsocket has been home ever since.
Gordon “Gordie” Sowden Robinson, the third generation to own the restaurant, now at age 83 and passing it down to his own children, said the story of Ye Olde English reaching its 100th birthday in Woonsocket is one of hard work, adapting to never-ending challenges, and, of course, the secret recipe that has kept a steady – and sometimes overwhelming – line of people coming in the doors for a century.
“The recipe hasn’t changed,” he said, nor have the ingredients of family, lasting relationships, and deep ties to a community that has loved Ye Olde English from the beginning.
Robinson’s grandparents, Ethel Hartley Sowden and Harry Pickering Sowden, started the restaurant, Harry bringing it from his native Bradford, England.
Harry worked for his father in the shipping business, but his father had a problem with alcohol. As a teenager, Harry also worked at a local fish and chips restaurant in Bradford. While in Bradford, he met and married Ethel. After coming to the U.S., arriving at Ellis Island, Harry never consumed alcohol. They settled in Greystone in North Providence, both employed at Greystone Mills.
After working in the textile mill for a couple of years, Harry called a family friend in England and asked to borrow $3,000 to buy a garage and equipment, including four looms. They started a business making corset material, but it soon became a burden.
Harry thought there might be an opportunity to sell fish and chips, and in 1916, he rented a small restaurant in Olneyville Square. It soon became very successful, but with that success came a space crunch, and they subsequently ended up moving to the former Crescent Lunch in Market Square Woonsocket in 1922 and changed the name to River Street Fish and Chips.
In 1930, he bought the building across the street, which remains the restaurant’s current location at 25 South Main St.
Gordie’s mother, Ethel Mae Sowden, who went by Mae so as not to be confused with the other Ethel, worked in the restaurant until age 95. Numerous employees have stayed for decades, becoming part of the family and many getting a mention in Robinson’s new book, “The Story of the Ye Olde English Fish & Chips Restaurant.”
Robinson met his wife Elaine under Woonsocket’s McCarthy’s Clock in 1956. Sixty-two years of marriage later, they have three children, six grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren
Robinson writes how fish and chips were incredibly affordable during the hard times of 1928, with long lines of people waiting to purchase a 10-cent meal. Fish was delivered in wooden barrels, which meant filleting, skinning, proportioning size, then disposing of carcasses. All fat had to be trimmed from bone waste and melted in large vats, which are still held in a storage area. Potatoes were delivered in 100-pound bags and had to be peeled by hand.
Robinson said the restaurant has survived so much over the years, but nothing could quite prepare them for the current reality brought on by inflation.
“This business has survived so much, hurricanes, world wars, but this administration right now, I don’t think we can survive this administration,” he said. “It’s hard to justify staying open.”
Everything is shipped using diesel, he said, and New England fishing regulations have killed their former supply lines from Boston, Maine and New Bedford. They get their fish from Alaska, he said, where there are far fewer restrictions.
For comparison, said Robinson, they were previously paying $70 for a 100-pound bag of potatoes, but the price is now up to nearly $100 for that same bag. Fish is nearly $8 per pound, and fried clams, previously about $80 or $90 per gallon, are now ranging between $150 and $160.
In addition to food, prices of everything else have gone up, he said, from paper products to electric bills. They’ve increased everyone’s pay, he said to incentivize them to work.
Some of the processes put in place in those early days have helped Ye Olde English survive, said Robinson. His mother, Ethel Mae, graduated from Bryant College as a bookkeeper, and the skills and practices she brought are still in use today, held up as an example by auditors.
Aside from the prices, not a lot has changed inside Ye Olde English. The unique floor installed in 1932 is still there and in great shape, and the pictures on the walls are obvious indicators of how important family and history are to the family that owns it.
After Harry Sowden recovered from some health issues, he and Ethel branched out to a second Woonsocket location, this one called Blackstone Street Fish & Chips. When Ethel’s brother Sam became a victim of the Depression, they turned that restaurant over to him and he and his wife Edith operated it for some 30 years before selling it in the 1960s.
The family once used the floors above their restaurant for a dance hall and apartment, but today they are used for storage. Their daughter used the third floor for dance lessons, and Elaine Robinson once ran the Woonsocket School of Gymnastics in their building next door, which now holds a martial arts studio, physical therapy center, and hair salon.
An anniversary celebration was originally supposed to happen last week, but because of college graduations, it was held this week in the restaurant. It’s been great to see so many old friends stopping by over the past several weeks, said Robinson, who recently returned home for the season from Florida.
A self-proclaimed “car nut,” Robinson says he’s always had the nicest cars in the city. He’s always been a “fussy bastard” about those cars, he said, but he has a reputation to uphold.
Today, Robinson’s son Steven runs the business as the fourth-generation owner, and his daughter Diane also helps out. David, his oldest son, chose a career in engineering.
Asked whether Ye Olde English will last another century, Robinson smiles. No one knows what the future holds, he says, but for now the family is just happy to make good food for their customers every day.
