Lincoln officials and town employees cut the ribbon on the new athletic fields at Manville Park last week.

LINCOLN – Lincoln leaders celebrated the re-opening of Manville Park’s newly renovated athletic fields during an Aug. 2 National Night Out with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the park. The event marked the culmination of construction at the park, which kicked off in early 2021 and included a new U-16 soccer complex with the ability to accommodate other sports like field hockey and lacrosse.

Taxpayers agreed to invest up to $700,000 in the park in 2019. The final bid for the work came in lower than anticipated at $588,530.

