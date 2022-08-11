LINCOLN – Lincoln leaders celebrated the re-opening of Manville Park’s newly renovated athletic fields during an Aug. 2 National Night Out with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the park. The event marked the culmination of construction at the park, which kicked off in early 2021 and included a new U-16 soccer complex with the ability to accommodate other sports like field hockey and lacrosse.
Taxpayers agreed to invest up to $700,000 in the park in 2019. The final bid for the work came in lower than anticipated at $588,530.
The original plan to seed the field would have rendered it unusable for roughly 14 months, but taxpayers voted last year to spend up to $68,605 on sod, a costlier option with a shorter turnover period.
Before the renovation, the field was a softball diamond, with portable nets set up in the outfield for soccer and other sports. The softball field has been transformed into a 210-foot-by-340-foot multi-sport playing field.
Last Tuesday’s ribbon-cutting coincided with National Night Out, an annual community policing event.
Despite heavy rains, Town Administrator Phil Gould said they were excited to host National Night Out at Manville Park this year, which he called “a great event made even more special with the opening of the new soccer fields.”
“The renovations to the field were long overdue and a substantial undertaking for the town,” he said, noting that the project required a great deal of site work, drainage and irrigation improvements. “At the end of the day it was well worth it, and will provide an area for residents to enjoy recreation activities,” he said.
Now that the fence has been removed and the field is accessible, he asked residents to be partners in making sure the field stays pristine.
“We have posted signs restricting dogs from being on the field or any other type of conduct that would be detrimental to the playing area,” he added.
