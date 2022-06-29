NORTH PROVIDENCE – The Route 146 bridge with the pock-marked underbelly exposed to drivers along Mineral Spring Avenue is now undergoing a major rehabilitation as part of a wider Rhode Island Department of Transportation project happening this year.
The bridge, which has long been deemed to be safe despite semi-regular work to chip away loose concrete, will start to see work this week, said Mayor Charles Lombardi.
Town officials have questioned the condition of the bridge numerous times over the years, one former councilman even saying at one point that he wouldn’t pull under the structure as he waited at the nearby red light.
“Structurally the bridge isn’t in bad shape,” said Lombardi, but water seepage over the years has pulled away the concrete in spots, making it look scarier than it is.
It is part of Bridge Group 39, which includes major rehabilitation work, superstructure, and/or total bridge replacement on four bridges along Route 146, including the Breakneck Hill and Twin River Road bridges being replaced entirely.
In North Providence, the two bridges being redone are at Mineral Spring Avenue and the Lincoln Farms bridge about 1,800 feet to the north, which takes Route 146 over Charles Street.
RIDOT two weeks ago issued a travel advisory announcing that starting on June 17, the agency would be shifting travel lanes to the right on Route 146 at the bridges carrying the highway over Mineral Spring Avenue and Charles Street. No exits or off-ramps were impacted by the change.
Motorists should drive cautiously through the work zone and expect delays.
The change allows RIDOT to begin phased rehabilitation of these two bridges, which includes concrete work, new median barrier and paving.
The rehabilitation work requires three stages of lane shifts. This first shift will be in place for approximately two months. All lanes will be restored to their original configuration by the end of the year with final paving done in spring 2023.
The approximately $30 million Bridge Group 39 project also includes the complete replacement of the Breakneck Hill Road and Twin River Road bridges over Route 146 in Lincoln. That work starts this summer. RIDOT will announce any traffic pattern changes well in advance. The entire project is projected to be done in spring 2024.
The Route 146 bridges carry approximately 44,300 vehicles per day, according to RIDOT.
All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.
The Bridge Group 39 – Route 146 Project is made possible by RhodeWorks, RIDOT’s ongoing commitment to repair structurally deficient bridges and bring Rhode Island’s transportation infrastructure into a state of good repair, promote economic development, and create jobs, according to RIDOT.
