NORTH PROVIDENCE – Those residents passing by the area of June and Roosevelt Streets this week are seeing workers doing extensive cement work, a sign that construction on a new accessible playground has finally begun after months of delays.
The workers are from playground company O’Brien and Sons, and it follows previous site work by town employees.
The Breeze reported on Sept. 14 that construction on the playground was supposed to start by the end of that week after inspections for underground utility lines and other preliminary steps, according to Mayor Charles Lombardi, but actual construction didn’t officially get started until last week.
Lombardi said Monday that delays since earlier this year have been due to numerous changes made to plans and changes in cost.
The work, according to Director of Public Buildings Jim Fuoroli, should take about a month, meaning the playground should be open to the public well before Thanksgiving and before winter cold sets in.
Lombardi, after several delays, had said for a story in August that the work on the playground could be completed by September, but it was more likely to be done sometime in October.
Some of the delay, the mayor has said, was due to town department heads realizing that work on the ADA accessible playground previously advocated for by area residents couldn’t be done by town staff, but should be done by the experts.
The town was able to achieve some savings recently, but the project is still expected to exceed $500,000, with $346,000 of that going to the purchase of equipment for it.
The playground is being built on a former National Grid property previously purchased by the town from the utility provider as part of a collection of properties in the area. Some of those parcels have been purchased by abutters to add to their existing properties.
