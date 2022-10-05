New place to play

Workers pour concrete for a new accessible playground in Marieville on Monday.

NORTH PROVIDENCE – Those residents passing by the area of June and Roosevelt Streets this week are seeing workers doing extensive cement work, a sign that construction on a new accessible playground has finally begun after months of delays.

The workers are from playground company O’Brien and Sons, and it follows previous site work by town employees.

