SMITHFIELD – Work to complete Deer Run Estates began last week, and will be completed by next spring after the original developer defaulted on the required completion of the subdivision.
Residents of the 20-lot subdivision received notices from the town last week outlining the scope of work and timeline for completion. According to Town Manager Randy Rossi, the developer, John O’Hearne, posted a bond more than the estimated amount needed to complete the balance of unfinished work.
The scope of work includes correcting grading, drainage, erosion and pavement conditioning. During the next month of work, the town ask that parking on the roadway be limited to ensure the town’s success. Rossi said the town granted all approvals to complete the work.
In addition, three period lights will be added to the neighborhood, though Town Engineer Kevin Cleary said that will take more time as they need to be approved by Rhode Island Energy.
Cleary said he expects the work to be done by the end of November. He said crews will return in the spring to finish landscaping.
Cleary said the town hired RICON to prepare roads for final paving, and fixed the drainage systems. He said final paving will be done in two or three weeks through the town’s municipal paving contractor, weather permitting. The paving will be done at the same time as the West Farm Road neighborhood receives its final coat of paving.
Rossi said it is unlikely there will be money left of $233,000 in available bond money, and anything remaining will be used to complete landscaping and planting trees.
“We’re doing everything we can to make them safe,” Rossi said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.