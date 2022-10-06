SMITHFIELD – Work to complete Deer Run Estates began last week, and will be completed by next spring after the original developer defaulted on the required completion of the subdivision.

Residents of the 20-lot subdivision received notices from the town last week outlining the scope of work and timeline for completion. According to Town Manager Randy Rossi, the developer, John O’Hearne, posted a bond more than the estimated amount needed to complete the balance of unfinished work.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.