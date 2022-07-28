CUMBERLAND – The Cumberland Town Council has approved a working group, the School Achievement Committee, to review many factors related to school budgeting and finance.

Councilor Lisa Beaulieu introduced the plan for the group last week, saying members will tackle, among other things, the 2023 budget, budgeting changes, the need and purpose for grants, maintenance of effort expectations for funding schools, long-term budget planning, fund balance policy, expenditure changes, revenue, comparisons with other districts, opportunities to reduce growth of costs, increases in revenues, charter school enrollment projections, and local and state limits on tax increase.

