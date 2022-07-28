CUMBERLAND – The Cumberland Town Council has approved a working group, the School Achievement Committee, to review many factors related to school budgeting and finance.
Councilor Lisa Beaulieu introduced the plan for the group last week, saying members will tackle, among other things, the 2023 budget, budgeting changes, the need and purpose for grants, maintenance of effort expectations for funding schools, long-term budget planning, fund balance policy, expenditure changes, revenue, comparisons with other districts, opportunities to reduce growth of costs, increases in revenues, charter school enrollment projections, and local and state limits on tax increase.
Cumberland has long had annual budget battles between the town and its schools over funding for education, with regular accusations that the town isn’t doing enough to bump the local district up the list from its last-place spot in per-pupil spending.
Members of the group, as named by Council President Mike Kinch and approved last week, are Mayor Jeff Mutter, Supt. Phil Thornton, School Committee Finance Committee Chairperson Denis Collins, Councilor Tim Magill, head of council finance; School Business Manager Alex Prignano, and former School Committee member and data expert William Dennen.
Kinch mentioned that the idea for the committee came up again during budget time, and Beaulieu noted that it was formed in response to Thornton’s request to create a multi-year plan for school finances.
Councilor Peter Bradley was the lone no vote on forming the committee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.