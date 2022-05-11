PAWTUCKET – There’s a potential buyer for the Read-Ott House at 87 Walcott St., news that sets the stage to possibly save the old Quality Hill mansion.
After receiving a tip this week, The Breeze reached out to David Sisson, the architect previously reported to have purchased the Underwood Manor on nearby Underwood Street. Sisson confirmed that he has a client preparing an offer for the Read-Ott House located next to the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church. Sisson would do the architectural work on a major renovation if a sale went through.
Sisson said his unnamed client has extensive experience in historic rehabilitation work, having a skillset that few possess, and would treat the 6,000-square-foot Quality Hill Mansion, built in 1842, in the way it deserves.
Sisson said they toured the property with representatives from the church, where he said there appears to be a split among members about whether to demolish the mansion next door or try to restore it. Frankly, he said, “I’m not sure if they’re terribly interested in selling at any price,” as some in the church seem to value maintaining the land. As in any large group, there’s a difference of opinion, he said, which is understandable because they want to do what’s in their best interest
“We’ll see what happens,” he said. “I’d love to see it preserved. What a great house. Awesome house, awesome location.”
