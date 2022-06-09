BURRILLVILLE – Wright’s Farm is celebrating its 50th anniversary all month long with raffles and prizes, with a restaurant decorated for a party for 1,200 of the Galleshaw family’s closest friends.
Frank and Joyce Galleshaw purchased Wright’s Farm in 1972, growing in notoriety for its family-style chicken dinners and classic recipes that have remained the same for decades. At that time, the restaurant could seat 400, blooming as addition after addition was added. Now they serve between 10,000 and 12,000 pounds of chicken each week, for an average of 5,500 whole chickens per week.
Today, the restaurant is run by Frank Galleshaw III and his wife of 32 years, Susan. Shortly after they were married, Susan helped grow the Gift Shop into not only a place to buy Wright’s salad dressings, but also a 4,000 square-foot boutique offering jewelry, clothes, gifts, toys, fudge, and candy.
Over the past few years, they faced a constant uphill battle, Susan said. “I think we advanced in a lot of ways, and everything was terrific before COVID. We didn’t have online reservations, we didn’t have online orders for takeouts, we were doing well, so it’s kind of like the old adage, ‘If it’s not broke, don’t fix it.’ It just pushed us to advance,” she said.
Takeout orders have tripled since the pandemic, according to Frank, and he says that they’re sustaining themselves. While in-person dining isn’t back to where it used to be, they’re getting there.
Wright’s Farm employs 155 people, and they were able to bring most of them back once restaurants reopened. All full-timers worked through the pandemic, maintaining operations and handling over 1,200 takeout orders per week, according to Frank.
“They’re not my employees, they’re my coworkers,” Frank said. “A lot of them I’ve grown up with, we came in here together. My manager, Roger, and my two chefs. We were here when we were children working here. I was working here at 11, 12 years old. We’ve been here for this amount of time; they’re like family.”
Frank used to live on the grounds of the Farm, but joked that it was “way too close.”
“It’s always nice to give back,” Frank said. They try to give scholarships to kids who work for them through high school, and the day The Breeze visited they had fed a group of more than 200 Burrillville elementary school students as a part of their “stepping up day” where students who will be moving up to the middle school meet with younger students to prepare them for the following academic year.
“We try to stay involved in the community as much as we can, because it’s a good thing and we enjoy doing it, and we feel very fortunate that we’re able to do it,” Frank said.
For 30 years, pre-COVID, staff from Wright’s used to volunteer in the schools. Frank said that it’s just the kind of community that they have here.
While there isn’t one huge party for the entire celebration, there are different social media events and giveaways going on throughout the month of June. This was designed to elevate the experience of dining at Wright’s without asking folks to come to one large public event. One example is their golden egg machine, where they’ll be putting new eggs in each week with prizes such as 1 lb. of free fudge, a free chicken dinner, a $50 gift card, 3- or 6-Month Fudge of the Month Club vouchers, and other prizes.
“We’re very grateful (to the community), they’ve gotten us to this point, they’ve gotten us here. Without this community and the surrounding communities, we never would have gotten here,” Frank said.
