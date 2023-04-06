CUMBERLAND – Friends and family of the late Tim White gathered last Friday night at White’s former business, the Friendly Tap on Mendon Road in Cumberland, to honor him as he was posthumously inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as a Warrior Award winner.
It was a night full of emotions and memories, said Jerry Podgurski, who purchased the Friendly Tap from White and considered him a great friend prior to White’s death last June.
“He was like an icon,” said Podgurski.
Some of Podgurski’s favorite memories were listening to White’s stories about his days with André the Giant as he traveled the world with the star for a decade. Many of those stories revolved around drinking, he said, or about fitting André onto planes or in a cab.
“They were such an odd couple,” he said.
Podgurski said White loved to go to any bar and say, “let’s stop here and have a beer,” then ask the owners if André could come in.
White would bring in wrestlers to the Friendly Tap and they “would just wreck the place” repeatedly, ripping the juke box off the wall, said Podgurski.
The longtime former WWE referee joined fellow inductees Rey Mysterio, The Great Muta, Stacy Keibler and Andy Kaufman in the Class of 2023 last week.
White officiated for a list of WWE superstars including Hall of Famers such as “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, Triple H, Shawn Michaels, The Godfather and Booker T.
Chris McComiskey, a bartender and longtime family friend of White’s, said the running joke was that anytime White needed a new wall or TV at The Friendly, he would host a barroom skit for World Wrestling Entertainment and “Vince (McMahon) would cut him a check.”
White was always great about bringing wrestlers back later to hang out and sign autographs for patrons, said Podgurski.
Ann Ferreira said she was friends with White for 30 years, helping out with bartending at The Friendly until White one day essentially asked her to “just run the place for me,” as she describes it.
“His passion was to be on the road,” she said.
Ferreira, of Glocester, added that they had so many good times together, and she couldn’t have asked for a more “generous, loyal, loving friend” than White.
Ferreira said she sat there last Friday night watching White on the screen and just sobbing, and has rewatched the induction since.
“I know he’s gone, but he’s still on the road. He was just always on the road,” she said. “We just had so many good times at The Friendly.”
Ferreira recalls how there were always famous wrestlers around, and when her children were young, they were always in the front row for shows in Providence. She remembers how White called her one day to tell her that The Undertaker’s casket was in the parking lot of The Friendly, and to bring the kids as soon as possible to take turns in it.
“There were just a lot of fun times,” she said. “It was surreal to see him on the screen.”
McComiskey said it was great to reconnect with old patrons in remembering a legend. He said he was fortunate to call White a friend, and he wasn’t alone in that, as White always had time for everyone.
“I think that was the best thing about him,” he said. Wherever he was, he said, White would take an hour with someone to regale them with stories. It got to a point where they would say, “oh man, here comes a fan,” said McComiskey, but they also loved that about White.
“You met Tim, you felt like you knew him for 30 years,” he said. “There are not enough nice things said about him.”
White was known as one of the toughest referees in WWE history, stated a news release on his induction, officiating the brutal Hell in a Cell Match between The Undertaker and Mankind. White was also the official for the Hell in a Cell Match between Triple H and Chris Jericho, where he suffered a shoulder injury that led to his retirement from the squared circle.
In addition to becoming one of the most respected referees in sports-entertainment history, he was also the agent for WWE Hall of Famer André the Giant, as well as a talent agent working behind the scenes after his retirement.
He died last June at age 68, but his legacy lives on as he will be the first referee to be inducted in the WWE Hall of Fame, stated the release.
