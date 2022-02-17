CUMBERLAND — James Collins, a World War II military veteran, is celebrating his 100th birthday this week.
When Collins was born in the year 1922, there were no televisions, mobile phones, or today’s household appliances like refrigerators and microwaves. High-speed photography was not yet invented, and traffic signals weren’t in use.
A lot has changed since then, but Collins still enjoys a lot of the things he always did. He celebrated his centennial on Feb. 17 with a cake and small party at Chapel Hill Senior Living in Cumberland, where he lives.
Collins was born to Irish parents in Somerville, Mass. He had three brothers and a sister: John, who was also known as Fred, Bernard, Francis and Mary.
He spent most of his life in the Needham, Mass., area, where he settled with his late wife, Barbara, who passed three years ago. The couple was married for 61 years, and share a son named Will.
The World War II veteran served in the United States Coast Guard from 1941 to 1945. He was wounded in the service, and was awarded a Purple Heart.
After his time in the service, Collins worked in the construction field, at the post office, and in civil service for 25 years, ending his career at the courthouse in Framingham, Mass.
A devout Catholic, Collins volunteered to help build St. Joseph Parish in Needham. He was a member of the Elks Lodge, and spent time traveling to Maine and Ireland.
Hannah Valentim, Chapel Hill’s activities director, said Collins still enjoys sleeping in. He made a special request upon moving into Chapel Hill for Honey Nut Cheerios. His favorite color is red, and his favorite song is “Danny Boy.”
“He loves, loves, loves his red wine,” she said, and his drink of choice is “a nice Merlot.”
“He likes listening to all types of music, socializing and chatting, and going to happy hour,” Valentim said. “That’s how he keeps his youth.”
