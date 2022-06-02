CUMBERLAND – The weekly curbside collection of yard waste in Cumberland will end Friday, June 10, but yard waste collection will continue on a bi-weekly basis during the summer beginning June 20.
Town-wide collection of yard waste every two weeks will continue until Sept. 23. Weekly collection of yard waste will again resume on Oct. 3. An updated fall collection schedule will be published at a later date.
Yard waste is defined as grass clippings, leaves, vegetation, and small branches. No trash, stones, or sand can be mixed in with yard waste. Bags found with these unacceptable materials or other debris and refuse will not be collected.
Residents are reminded that yard waste is collected on the same day as one’s trash and recycling, but with a separate collection truck. Yard waste is only accepted if placed in brown paper biodegradable lawn bags. Small bundles of branches, measuring no larger than 2 inches in diameter and limited to 3 feet in length, may also be placed curbside for pick-up. Yard waste in cans or plastic bags will not be collected by the town’s trash and recycling company.
Residents will also be able to drop off yard waste at the town’s Pascale Highway Facility, 17 Old Mendon Road. Yard waste will be accepted Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Yard waste can’t be delivered to this facility on scheduled town holidays.
Visit www.cumberlandri.org or call the Public Works Department at 401-728-2400, ext. 155, for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.