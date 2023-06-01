NORTH SMITHFIELD – Math teacher Thomas Yeaw says being chosen as the North Smithfield Teacher of the Year is something that he doesn’t take lightly after working 26 years in the School Department.
Yeaw told The Breeze that being chosen for the award was an incredible honor, but in his typical style, he was ready to heap praise on those around him.
He was given the award during the May 16 meeting in which committee member Jean Meo described him as a kind and humble man and a great listener.
“He is a brilliant mathematician and a skilled educator. He builds strong relationships with students through clear expectations, thoughtfully crafted lessons, and his dry sense of humor,” said Meo.
Yeaw, who said he loves working with students at North Smithfield High School, said he has worked with amazing teachers throughout his career, and is proud to represent them with this award.
The Scituate resident said he was surprised when Principal Amy Burns called him to her office with a plate of celebration donuts and told him about the honor.
“It was a nice little gesture,” he said.
Meo told the School Committee that Yeaw spends countless after-school hours assisting students who are struggling, as he cares about the success of each and every one of them.
This year, in collaboration with the Assistant Supt. Clare Arnold, Yeaw initiated virtual math tutoring hours at the high school. Every week, he offered two hours of online support in the evening. If students feel stuck on a problem while doing their homework, or need support in studying for a quiz, they can click on a link and receive real-time help from a teacher.
According to Meo, Yeaw was also integral in the implementation of Saturday PSAT/SAT prep sessions, which were held for sophomores and juniors at NSHS. He planned the timing and structure of sessions, but also personally instructed students on the math section.
“After teaching all week, he greeted students at these Saturday sessions with positivity and praise for their effort and persistence,” said Meo. Yeaw’s “can-do approach to teaching and learning is an inspiration,” she said.
Yeaw said he continues to work with great teachers, and to be chosen to represent them is a great honor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.