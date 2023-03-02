CUMBERLAND – On Saturday, April 1, The Valley Breeze will again sponsor Yellow Bag Day, a roadside litter cleanup throughout Cumberland. For the 20th consecutive year, it will be organized by retired Breeze Publisher Tom Ward. Also, in Manville and northern Lincoln, Town Councilor Ken Pichette will organize a litter cleanup there, gathering volunteers the same day at noon at Navigant Credit Union on Railroad Street. The Breeze will also donate yellow bags for his effort.
In Cumberland, Ward has organized volunteers in the past to work for three or four hours in specific areas so as to get as much of the town cleaned up as possible.
“The goal,” says Ward, “is to ask volunteers to do many of the messiest high profile sites in town, and to have maximum impact.”
Ward identifies the sites and asks volunteers to work at them.
“Of course, many volunteers have specific areas in mind that they know of, and they want to clean those areas,” said Ward. “We’re thrilled to have their help, too. I just ask that they let me know where they will be working.”
Joining the effort again this year will be Mayor Jeff Mutter.
While Yellow Bag Day is officially on Saturday, April 1, some volunteers perform their assigned tasks on Sunday, April 2.
“That’s fine with me,” says Ward. “We’re pretty flexible if people have other things that need doing at other times that weekend.”
Cumberland Highway Department members will begin picking up the bags, left curbside by volunteers, on Monday, April 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.