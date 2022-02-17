CUMBERLAND – Yellow Bag Day, the annual Cumberland litter cleanup sponsored by The Valley Breeze, will be held on Saturday, April 2, in the morning. It will again be coordinated by Tom Ward, retired Breeze publisher. To volunteer, reach out to him at tomward96m@yahoo.com .
This year, Yellow Bag Day will be part of the effort to recognize and remember “Project ZAP” and its 50th anniversary. There are many “Zapsters” still around today, including Ward and Friends of the Blackstone’s Frank Matta, who, with about 10,000 others, rolled up their sleeves to clean the banks and riverbed of the then-filthy Blackstone River and begin the decades-long process of the river’s reclamation. Project Zap took place on Sept. 9, 1972. Friends of the Blackstone gather every year for Yellow Bag Day to clean litter along the entire length of Albion Road in protecting the Blackstone.
Last year, in one of the best efforts ever, according to Ward, more than 150 volunteers turned out to clean roads from Pine Swamp Road in the north, to Valley Falls, and everything in between.
“I hope we can repeat that huge effort,” said Ward. “It was remarkable to see the cleanliness of the town as spring began.”
There will also be a Yellow Bag Day effort in northern Lincoln and Manville, coordinated by Lincoln Town Councilor Ken Pichette and supported by The Breeze. To help there, email Pichette at tcouncil5@lincolnri.org .
