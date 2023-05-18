CUMBERLAND – In his budget address this year, Mayor Jeff Mutter gave special recognition to someone who has paid her own monthly retainer fee many times over since coming aboard in 2019.
Grant writer Lisa Andoscia did it again, securing a $100,000 grant from the Rhode Island Health and Educational Building Corp. (RIHEBC) for a new accessible playground at B.F. Norton Elementary School.
Andoscia, said Mutter on Tuesday, has brought in more than $5 million since her arrival, allowing the town to complete projects that had been sitting dormant for decades and likely never would have been completed at the pace the town was going.
This has been a “no-brainer” from the beginning, said Mutter, with none of the town’s required matches for any grants to this point coming out of the general fund but through open space funding and capital funds.
“These are projects that have been sitting around for 20 or 30 years, and we were unlikely to ever get to them without those grants,” he said.
Completed and funded projects include major renovations at Diamond Hill Park and the complete overhaul of the Cumberland Senior Center, and drainage work in the town’s industrial park.
Grants do require staff time, Mutter said, and the actual working out of the grant applications and accounting takes a true team effort.
On May 9, RIHEBC Vice Chairperson William Murray, the town’s former mayor, attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony at B.F. Norton with Mutter, RIHEBC Executive Director Kim Mooers, and Supt. Philip Thornton.
Thornton said during a school board meeting last week that development of the replacement playground will not impact placement of a future relocated and rebuilt school if the town does proceed with that project.
The $100,0000 Capital Grant Program check to the town will pay for the new Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) handicap accessible playground.
“RIHEBC is pleased to provide Capital Grant Program support for this beautiful new playground facility that will be accessible to all Cumberland children,” said Mooers in a news release. “We strive to fulfill our mission to improve the health and well-being of all Rhode Islanders by helping Rhode Island organizations meet their facilities needs. This playground is a wonderful (and fun!) example of that.”
“I want to thank RIHEBC for providing this grant funding to make the dream of a new, fully ADA accessible playground at B.F. Norton Elementary a reality,” said Mutter. “We can’t wait to see kids playing, smiling, and just plain having fun at this great new playground facility.”
Andoscia and her Rosewood Consulting have now secured 25 grants for Cumberland since she was hired at $4,000 per month in 2019.
In March 2021, the council approved an extension for Rosewood Consulting to continue providing grant writing services, wrote Mutter in his budget synopsis. To date, she has secured $5.15 million, and in the current fiscal year, that number is $2,245,000, allowing the town to support small businesses, expand community paramedicine, and complete capital projects.
The town will continue to place emphasis on the acquisition of grant funding to complete projects and initiatives outside the general fund budget, said the mayor in his report. Particular focus will be extended to grant opportunities that would allow the town to begin to execute the Valley Falls/Lonsdale Economic Development and Social Equity Plan.
