All eyes were on, from left, YMCA CEO Shauna Lewis, Angelina Reynolds, 9, and Town Manager Randy Rossi as they attempted to cut the ribbon with what appeared to be very dull scissors while a bevy of local and YMCA officials participated in the ceremony at the Smithfield YMCA last Saturday morning, Oct. 8.
SMITHFIELD – Enjoy a sun-free afternoon on the YMCA of Smithfield’s new “front porch,” say those who celebrated newly completed renovations last Saturday, Oct. 8.
YMCA of Smithfield CEO Shauna Lewis said the ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrated the opening of a new parking lot, updated front entrance, new ADA ramps, and covered outdoor seating area.
Lewis said preschoolers adorably named the outdoor seating area, which is used for preschool playgroups before and after school, the “front porch.”
“It’s what we all call it now. It’s a nice area to wait and keep an eye for the bus,” she said.
Completion of renovations was only slightly delayed, with Lewis saying there were a few hiccups here and there that pushed the ribbon-cutting ceremony back from August. She said the sidewalk needed adjustments, but on the whole, everything went according to plan.
Lewis said a flagpole was moved to the front of the Y to make the front entrance more visible. The entrance doors are now accessible to handicapped people and are opened at the push of a button. It features a double door system to keep the cold air out, Lewis said.
The Smithfield YMCA serves a large population of seniors, older active adults, handicapped members and families with young children who will all benefit from the new ease of entry, Lewis said.
The new covered outdoor area is being used yoga classes, and includes seating and conversation areas for people to enjoy. At some point, Lewis said the area will host a shake cart to sell protein shakes and teas for members and program participants.
The upgrades were funded by two Champlin Foundation grants, Lewis said. The YMCA received a first $190,000 grant in 2019, but Lewis said costs for the project almost doubled during the pandemic. She said the Y received a second $110,000 grant that, along with $30,000 in funding from the YMCA, was enough to finish the project.
“It was three years in the making, and we did it,” she said.
Lewis said the Y continues to move forward, and will soon begin sampling strength training equipment to replace old equipment. She said the new equipment will be all electronic, making it easier for seniors to use.
