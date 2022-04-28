NORTH SMITHFIELD – Representatives from the YMCA gave a presentation to the Halliwell Review Committee last Thursday, April 21, perhaps giving a clearer path to the construction and administration of a fully-equipped town community center on the former Halliwell Memorial School site.
The presentation, led by Jeanine Achin, chief operations officer for the YMCA of Pawtucket, outlined the area’s growth and project possibilities at the Halliwell site. Achin outlined the greater North Smithfield area, defined by being within a 12-minute drive, as a “parks and rec” segmented population, meaning that they “like parks, and they like recreation programs’’ compared to other areas that may be driven by other consumption habits. This also means that they’re likely interested in the services the YMCA provides.
Achin clarified that the “12-minute drive time” radius goes northwest of North Smithfield, which includes Burrillville and some areas of Massachusetts.
Achin and her team assured the committee that they’ll be able to help the town with building, fundraising, and deciding what programming could be best for the community. She also explained that a smaller YMCA can be fitted to provide the amenities that the town requests based on the amount of space that’s available to them.
Charles Clifford, CEO of the YMCA of Pawtucket, explained that they did an analysis of the Lincoln and Woonsocket YMCA locations to check for “market cannibalization,” or to see how many community members currently using a different YMCA may go to a new YMCA if one were built in North Smithfield. Clifford reported that there are about 300 people using the Woonsocket Y, and 600 using the Lincoln Y, within that 12-minute drive radius that they’ve been analyzing.
“We would have to look at that data when planning the future for all three of those facilities moving forward,” he said.
Amid questions from the committee, Clifford stated that they “don’t have plans to turn our backs on Woonsocket,” adding that they may not stay in the current 100-year-old building forever. Committee member Anthony Guertin clarified that North Smithfield would not be replacing the YMCA in those other communities, but that it would be more of an expansion of the Y’s presence, which Clifford agreed with.
Committee member Robert Meo asked about whether administrative services would be provided by the YMCA or the town. Achin responded that they would defer to the town’s opinions, wants, and desires. “It’s really about nailing down what you want, what you feel the community wants, what the town wants. The Y is really only in any place based on community desire. So we wouldn’t want to overstep our bounds if you didn’t want us to do the administration of the entire building, but we also are very capable of doing it if you did.”
It was also assured that there would be space to incorporate a food pantry into the design, if desired, and established that there would be room for multi-use spaces for various groups throughout the community, such as youth recreation leagues and a senior center.
“What’s interesting to me about this is that it seems like there’s a lot of flexibility in the different scenarios in what the Y is amenable to doing, which is great because I think we’d be interested in that flexibility,” committee member Christopher Simpkins said.
The YMCA representatives said that the next steps for exploration include calling in the building arm of the national YMCA, bringing in some consultants for conceptual planning and getting an idea of what community needs are, how much square footage is needed to satisfy those needs, and estimating construction costs from there.
The representatives were unable to give COVID-updated price estimations, but did cite a 75,000 square foot facility built in 2015 for $25 million. They said that if North Smithfield is looking at 30,000 square feet, it would be in the teens-millions, and that pre-COVID, it was approximately $275 per square foot of construction. They deferred to consultants for more accurate estimations.
After the presentation, the committee discussed next steps in bringing their suggestions to the Town Council. Meo was adamant about the fact that the committee needs to be firm about the direction they want to take as a committee before moving forward, which was agreed.
“No more wishy-washy,” Meo said.
“I also think that what they brought to us, the scope of what they said had so many details, even just the build and the maintenance of things and the staffing and the directors. That is a massive undertaking, just by what they said today, from an operational standpoint, that our town does not have the capacity to do,” said committee member Laurie Chartier.
“We need a first-class organization who’s willing to collaborate with us. If we let that fall through our fingers, we deserve what we get. It’s as simple as that,” said Meo.
“What we’ve established is that the Y is willing to work with us in some really flexible ways, and now we have to get that professional help to narrow that down and say, ‘Okay, what shape is that going to take?’” Simpkins added.
As a graduate of Springfield College, the original training school for YMCA professionals, I am very excited to hear that this may come to fruition. I would recommend that the Halliwell Review Committee visit all facilities under the Pawtucket YMCA umbrella. The crown jewel is MaColl in Cumberland, with others failing in comparison. The only positive to Woonsocket is the pool. The poor design of the original Woonsocket Y prevented many from reaching the third floor equipment room. As a former Woonsocket Y Board Member, I am pleased that the Pawtucket Y organization may bring their expertise, but let’s make sure that we get a fair shake. Y dues, while affordable for some, are not affordable for all. I know that they offer an income based, but even this can be unaffordable for some. But, last I knew, MaColl is much higher than Woonsocket, or it was. At the very least consider an indoor pool and a great equipment room and yes, let the Y run it. North Smithfield has nowhere near the capacity to manage this.
If the YMCA thinks that NS is such a great location and profitable, then the town should lease the land to the YMCA let them build a facility and pay for all the administration costs. This would be a financially prudent plan for the taxpayers instead of adding more costs to a budget that taxpayers can not afford.
