WOONSOCKET – A new mural in the center of Woonsocket will give a simple reminder to residents as they pass through the heart of the city: You are beautiful.
The permanent mural, which now sits on the Thundermist Falls Dam fence facing Market Square, is a part of a series of nationwide installations, one in each state, by a Chicago-based art group aiming to spread a positive message with three simple words.
The project was started as a sticker campaign in 2002 by Chicago-based artist Matthew Hoffman, with the goal of helping people feel better every day through the transmission of a simple idea that everyone deserves to feel good about who they are. What started out as a local campaign with 100 stickers evolved into 8 million stickers shared across the world.
Sonia Lindsey, secretary of the Downtown Woonsocket Collaborative, applied on behalf of Woonsocket, and the city was selected as the host city to receive the installation for the state of Rhode Island.
The installation was subsequently reviewed and approved by Mayor Baldelli-Hunt, who along with Sonia Lindsey also chose the Market Square site as the location to have a positive impact for anyone visiting downtown.
Lindsey told The Breeze that the purpose of applying for the mural to be hung in Woonsocket was giving the opportunity to spread positivity not just throughout the city, but everywhere one goes.
Lindsey, who is originally from Chicago, first saw the murals back at her first art show and was blown away by what artists had managed to do with the signs.
“Imagine all of these ‘you are beautiful’ (signs) and artists have done whatever they want with them, one was covered with sprinkles, it was just gorgeous,” said Lindsey.
“I just really hope people understand that no matter who they are, where they are, they are beautiful,” she said.
Baldelli-Hunt thanked Lindsey for her work, and said the mural will be a focal point for the city and state for positivity.
