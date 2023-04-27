NORTH SMITHFIELD – A warm winter could lead to stress from drought for plants and trees this spring and summer, according to John Campanini of the Rhode Island Tree Council.
Rhode Island’s tiny snowfall compounded with warmer temperatures means the ground had little opportunity to retain soil moisture. The positive side to a mild winter means that there is little low-temperature injury, he said.
A North Smithfield resident, Campanini has volunteered for the Rhode Island Tree Council since 2004, after retiring as Providence city forester. He said dry weather is causing fire issues in forests already.
Campanini said a lack of snowmelt and relatively rainless spring can cause dry soil. On average, Rhode Island receives three or four inches of rain in April, but only a fraction of that had fallen by mid-month.
“The one thing that was missing this winter as far as recharging the aquifers and water for ground tables was snow,” Campanini said.
Low snow melts and rainfall means that ground plants installed in the last three or four years without a strong root system may suffer temporary signs from drought, he said.
Signs of stress in trees include stunted leaf growth, discoloring or yellowing of leaves, and weakness in the margins showing weak stems and trunks.
Campanini recommends mulching over the root system of newly planted trees to help retain moisture in the soil. He said a young tree’s root may only be as big as the pot it was built in, while a 10-year-old tree may have roots three times that size.
“There’s more opportunity to absorb water,” he said.
Older trees with stronger root systems are likely to withstand the signs of drought.
“Plants are adapted to a very gradual increase in temperature from January to late April. This is unusual to happen so quickly,” he said.
On the bright side, due to mild temperatures, Campanini said some plants were flowering a week to 10 days earlier. Fruit trees may also be in danger of an early-season frost.
“Peaches and apples are not out of harm’s way,” he said.
