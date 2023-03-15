NORTH PROVIDENCE– Eight years after one all-out effort to get officials to allow the keeping of backyard chickens, and six years after a similar unsuccessful bid, a new petition, this one initiated by some of North Providence’s youngest citizens, is circulating.
Noah Blazevic, a 12-year-old resident and student at Ricci Middle School, said he and his brother and sister have always wanted to have chickens. When they called the town to ask about the process, he said they learned that it’s illegal to own chickens.
“I was surprised,” he said, adding that they have no intention of breeding the chickens, but want to keep them for eggs. “It doesn’t make sense.”
Neighboring Smithfield, which is known to have the strictest zoning around chickens, still has an allowance for them, said Blazevic.
Blazevic, who lives with his mom Brandy and dad Irvin on Craigie Street, has created a change.org petition, “allow North Providence residents to own chicks as a pet,” directed to Mayor Charles Lombardi. It had more than 70 signatures as of early this week.
“My family really wants to own chicks as a pet. We want to have cute little chicks, for one, and we want to be able to have fresh eggs so we can be more sustainable and it will cost less,” said Blazevic.
Current laws in North Providence would take them away and charge them a $1,000 fine if they own chicks, since it would be classified as livestock, which is breeding without a permit, “even though we would be keeping them as a pet,” said Blazevic.
Lombardi said this week that he remains opposed to legalizing keeping of chickens, saying “it’s another attraction” for rodents in a town where rat issues have repeatedly arisen.
The Breeze reported in October of 2017 on the more recent effort to legalize chicken-keeping in town. A petition at the time gained many hundreds of signatures, but town officials remained unmoved, despite residents saying they would take the town to court on the issue.
The issue at the time came up after a resident reported a neighbor for keeping chickens in their yard.
Council President Dino Autiello repeated in 2017 that overcrowding in North Providence brings its own unique set of concerns, including on health, safety and noise, and chicken feed and feces would likely lead to worsening problems with rodents.
Autiello also said in 2017 that he understood why residents originally felt in 2014 and 2015 that they were brushed off when their bid to keep chickens was abruptly shut down. Though many residents turned out in support of the change, council members said at the time that much of the opposition was coming to them by phone call or email, leading to the perception that they were going against the will of the people.
The council president said this week that his position hasn’t changed, as North Providence continues to struggle for space. He said he understands that nearby communities such as Johnston and Cumberland allow chickens, but those communities also have larger properties to accommodate them.
Autiello said he understanding of the desire if it comes from a desire to combat the effects of inflation, and though he’s personally opposed, he’s not against having more communication and a hearing if that’s what people want.
