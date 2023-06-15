LINCOLN – When Hawley Harriman first saw the post in the Lincoln community Facebook group, she said her stomach dropped, knowing how these online conversations can often go.
“I saw ‘condos’ and said, hey, that’s where we are, then I saw ‘saxophone,’ and thought, oh no, that’s probably my kid… I thought we were going to get a complaint.”
As she kept reading, Harriman discovered that it wasn’t a complaint at all, but instead a compliment to her son, 12-year-old Nick Harriman.
That simple Facebook post brought a condominium community together through kindness and music, with Nick and his music bringing joy to residents of the neighborhood.
The post from Madilyn Middlebrook read, “I live in the condos on New River Road near the elementary school. Someone practices their saxophone here pretty infrequently. I just want to say you sound great and I want to hear more of it, please, it’s very relaxing on a beautiful day with the windows open. Thanks.”
“I like playing the saxophone,” said Nick. “I started playing at the beginning of this school year.”
Harriman said Nick, a Lincoln Middle School student, usually plays modern music such as Led Zeppelin’s “Stairway to Heaven” or Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believing,” and that he often will look up different songs online and teach himself to play them.
Fellow residents of the condo complex also commenting on how much they like hearing Nick play, and that he should practice more often.
A few days ago when a neighbor heard Nick playing “Thriller” by Michael Jackson, they responded to the post to let fellow commenters and fans know.
“We were always worried it’d be a nuisance, so it was nice to hear that our neighbors enjoy it,” said Harriman. “I feel like a lot of Facebook posts are negative, so it was great to see some kindness.”
