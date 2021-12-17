Breeze lights guide

Check out our growing list of light displays to visit over the next week in the Blackstone Valley. Send additional suggestions to ethan@valleybreeze.com and jess@valleybreeze.com.

Adele and Lee Cooney, 29 Maria St., Lincoln

Brian and Maggie Smith, 328 Roland Ave., Cumberland

Katie Libby, 10 Elmwood Drive, Cumberland

Lino and Jeannie Gomes, 45 Howe St., Cumberland

Matthew Rebera, 6 Wedgewood Drive, Cumberland

Bill Brant and family, 26 Windsong Road, Cumberland

Elissa and Chase Austin, 24 Elmwood Drive, Cumberland

Keith T., 5 Vista Drive, Lincoln

Lynne Couture, 24 Secluded Court, Cumberland

Robert Hinton, 17 Lemieux Ave., Cumberland

Andy Kyte, 79 Arnold Drive, Cumberland

Edward Belmont, 83 Baldwin St., Cumberland

Deb Rolleri and family, 7 Suzette Circle, Millville

Sean Matthews, 254 West Hartford Ave., Uxbridge

Georgette Conte, 13 Chamberlain St., Smithfield

Dennis Lapraide 118 Cottage Ave., North Providence

Bill and Yvette Chartier, 69 Piave St., Pawtucket

Debra and Steve Casey, 625 Park Ave., Woonsocket

Emelie Carey, 216 Summer St., Woonsocket

Emilie and Wayne Riendeau, 234 Carrington Ave., Woonsocket

Julie Tetreault, 27 Main St., Blackstone

Pamela Storme, 3 Jefferson Road, North Smithfield

