Check out our growing list of light displays to visit over the next week in the Blackstone Valley. Send additional suggestions to ethan@valleybreeze.com and jess@valleybreeze.com.
Adele and Lee Cooney, 29 Maria St., Lincoln
Brian and Maggie Smith, 328 Roland Ave., Cumberland
Katie Libby, 10 Elmwood Drive, Cumberland
Lino and Jeannie Gomes, 45 Howe St., Cumberland
Matthew Rebera, 6 Wedgewood Drive, Cumberland
Bill Brant and family, 26 Windsong Road, Cumberland
Elissa and Chase Austin, 24 Elmwood Drive, Cumberland
Keith T., 5 Vista Drive, Lincoln
Lynne Couture, 24 Secluded Court, Cumberland
Robert Hinton, 17 Lemieux Ave., Cumberland
Andy Kyte, 79 Arnold Drive, Cumberland
Edward Belmont, 83 Baldwin St., Cumberland
Deb Rolleri and family, 7 Suzette Circle, Millville
Sean Matthews, 254 West Hartford Ave., Uxbridge
Georgette Conte, 13 Chamberlain St., Smithfield
Dennis Lapraide 118 Cottage Ave., North Providence
Bill and Yvette Chartier, 69 Piave St., Pawtucket
Debra and Steve Casey, 625 Park Ave., Woonsocket
Emelie Carey, 216 Summer St., Woonsocket
Emilie and Wayne Riendeau, 234 Carrington Ave., Woonsocket
Julie Tetreault, 27 Main St., Blackstone
Pamela Storme, 3 Jefferson Road, North Smithfield
