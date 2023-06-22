LINCOLN – On June 13, Juan Victor Rojas headed to Blackstone River for a quiet afternoon of solitary fishing when he noticed three young men following him around. As it turned out, they were building up the courage to ask Rojas for a fishing lesson.
“There are three main areas you can fish,” said Rojas. “I saw the boys at one, so I went to another area, not wanting to bother anybody, but after a few minutes they followed me over there, so I went to the third area, and they followed me over there too. Then, they finally asked me if I could help them fish, and I said, of course.”
Rojas told the boys to stay put and ran over to his car to get more hooks. He got them set up and taught them some simple tricks.
Ten minutes later, one of the boys caught a three-pound smallmouth bass, a fish that Rojas said is a rather rare here and a challenging catch.
“I felt so proud of the boys, and seeing the joy on their faces was an amazing experience,” he said. “It reminded me of teaching my son to fish and my dad teaching me back in the day.”
Growing up, Rojas used fishing as a form of therapy. He told The Breeze that whenever his father would notice he was mad or upset, they’d go down to the water to fish together. He became more and more passionate about the hobby, crediting fishing with keeping him out of trouble as a teenager.
At one point, Rojas was organizing tournaments and was part of a fishing group. Now, he enjoys fishing by himself or with his own children, but said this interaction inspired him to teach others the sport.
Rojas is working with the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management as required to set up a free, formal fishing lesson later this summer, but for now he plans on carrying extra fishing gear with him on his future solo excursions, just in case.
Rojas said he will be at Manville Dam every Thursday from 5:30-6pm to “teach anyone who is willing to learn the art of the rod and reel.”
He responded to all of the positive comments on a local Facebook page.
“I was just being fatherly to some young men, who knew it’d get such a great response,” he said.
In posting about his interaction, Rojas said he hoped to get the attention of the boys’ parents, and maybe set up another lesson.
Rojas was able to connect with the stepfather of one of the boys. “He shook my hand and said thank you for trying to do something for the kids; there really isn’t anything around here for them.”
Though he doesn’t know the names of the boys, Rojas said this random, impromptu fishing lesson is one he’ll never forget, and hopes those three boys feel the same way.
“Maybe they’ll continue and teach someone else… you know what they say, ‘Give a man a fish, feed him for a day, teach a man to fish, feed him for a lifetime,’” said Rojas.
