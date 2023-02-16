Smithfield District Spelling Bee winner Elenice Zambotto Pupo, a 7th-grader at Gallagher Middle School, correctly spells the championship word “intubated” to earn the right to represent Smithfield at the State Spelling Bee next month.
Smithfield Spelling Bee winner Elenice Zambotto Pupo gets a congratulatory hug from her mother, Vanessa Zambotto pupo, after successfully spelling the championship word “intubated” to earn the right to represent the town of Smithfield in the State Spelling Bee next month. Elenice is in 7th grade at the Gallagher Middle School. The Smithfield district-wide Spelling Bee was held at LaPerche Elementary last Friday morning. See story on page 2.
A.J. Bhanji, center, who would finish in the runner-up position at last Friday’s Smithfield Spelling Bee, couldn’t hide his boredom when he yawned during the reading of the rules and regulations. Other participants, from left, included Elenice Zambotto Pupo, Silas MacDonald, Abigail McGehearty,, Renee Cardin, Francesca Capaldi and Cameron Fernandez-Morris.
The Smithfield district-wide Spelling Bee was held at LaPerche Elementary last Friday morning, Feb 10. Eight of the best spellers in the system, representing four middle and elementary schools participated. The eventual winner was Elenice Zambotto Pupo, a 7th-grader from Gallagher Middle School, who correctly spelled the championship word “intubated” to earn the right to represent Smithfield at the State Spelling Bee next month. Runner-up was Alijahan Bhanji, a 5th-grader at LaPerche Elementary.
Participants in the Smithfield Spelling Bee pose with their certificates and gifts at the end of the competition. From left are, Paul Chobanian, winner Elenice Zambotto Pupo, Silas MacDonald, Abigail McGehearty, runner-up A.J. Bhanji, Renee Cardin, Francesca Capaldi and Cameron Fernandez-Morris.
Francesca Capaldi, in 4th grade at the Old County Road Elementary School, surrounded by balloons, closed her eyes to concentrate as she tackled the word “maniacal” during last Friday’s Smithfield town-wide Spelling Bee.
Smithfield District Spelling Bee winner Elenice Zambotto Pupo, a 7th-grader at Gallagher Middle School, correctly spells the championship word “intubated” to earn the right to represent Smithfield at the State Spelling Bee next month.
Smithfield Spelling Bee winner Elenice Zambotto Pupo gets a congratulatory hug from her mother, Vanessa Zambotto pupo, after successfully spelling the championship word “intubated” to earn the right to represent the town of Smithfield in the State Spelling Bee next month. Elenice is in 7th grade at the Gallagher Middle School. The Smithfield district-wide Spelling Bee was held at LaPerche Elementary last Friday morning. See story on page 2.
A.J. Bhanji, center, who would finish in the runner-up position at last Friday’s Smithfield Spelling Bee, couldn’t hide his boredom when he yawned during the reading of the rules and regulations. Other participants, from left, included Elenice Zambotto Pupo, Silas MacDonald, Abigail McGehearty,, Renee Cardin, Francesca Capaldi and Cameron Fernandez-Morris.
The Smithfield district-wide Spelling Bee was held at LaPerche Elementary last Friday morning, Feb 10. Eight of the best spellers in the system, representing four middle and elementary schools participated. The eventual winner was Elenice Zambotto Pupo, a 7th-grader from Gallagher Middle School, who correctly spelled the championship word “intubated” to earn the right to represent Smithfield at the State Spelling Bee next month. Runner-up was Alijahan Bhanji, a 5th-grader at LaPerche Elementary.
Participants in the Smithfield Spelling Bee pose with their certificates and gifts at the end of the competition. From left are, Paul Chobanian, winner Elenice Zambotto Pupo, Silas MacDonald, Abigail McGehearty, runner-up A.J. Bhanji, Renee Cardin, Francesca Capaldi and Cameron Fernandez-Morris.
Francesca Capaldi, in 4th grade at the Old County Road Elementary School, surrounded by balloons, closed her eyes to concentrate as she tackled the word “maniacal” during last Friday’s Smithfield town-wide Spelling Bee.
SMITHFIELD – Elenice Zambotto Pupo defeated seven other top spellers from Smithfield in grades 4-8 during the Smithfield Spelling Bee last Friday, Feb. 10, at LaPerche Elementary School.
Zambotto Pupo made it through 10 rounds, correctly spelling “bookworm,” “apron,” “hitched,” “grimy,” “potential,” “adjusted,” “limbering,” “churned,” “pistons,” and “benefited,” before winning with the championship word “intubated.” There are two correct spellings for benefited, meaning Zambotto Pupo correctly spelled the word with one t.
Zambotto Pupo is a 7th-grader attending Gallagher Middle School, and was joined in the competition by GMS 8th-grader Silas MacDonald. Zambotto Pupo will represent Smithfield in the Rhode Island State Spelling Bee on March 8 at Lincoln Middle School. The state winner will go on to compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee.
The winning speller said she studied the spelling guide with her mom, Vanessa Zambotto Pupo. Adding to her vocabulary, Zambotto Pupo said she reads historic and science fiction, and particularly enjoys reading World War I and II non-fiction.
She said her favorite subjects in school are social studies and science, though Zambotto Pupo said she enjoys every subject in school.
Alijahan Bhanji, also known as A.J., spelled his way into second place during the Smithfield district spelling bee. Bhanji correctly spelled nine words on Friday before misplacing the second E in “re-enactment” for an I.
Bhanji will replace Zambotto Pupo in the Breeze-sponsored Rhode Island State Spelling Bee on March 18 should she not be able to attend.
Bhanji, a 5th-grader from LaPerche Elementary School, correctly spelled “purse,” “cowlick,” “kneeling,” “probably,” “minerals,” “menacing,” “cronies,” “inaudible” and “Chicago” in nine rounds.
MacDonald made second runner-up lasting eight rounds before he misspelled feisty in the ninth round. MacDonald mixed up the I and E in “feisty,” though he previously spelled “tiara,” “shrivel,” “republic,” “vertical,” “rituals,” “saints,” “beagle” and “scold.”
After Pleasant View Elementary school 4th-grader Renee Cardin misspelled “headdress” in the second round, the bee made it two rounds before another speller was eliminated.
It was a close call for speller Cameron Fernandez-Morris in the fourth round when he began making the S sound when spelling ceiling, but judges agreed that he did not say the letter, only the sound. Fernandez-Morris lasted until the fifth round, misspelling “deviation” with an E instead of the first I.
LaPerche Elementary School Principal Julie Dorsey ran the bee pronouncing the words, reminding all competitors that they were at the top of their class and school to be in attendance at the district bee.
Other student spellers last Friday included:
Abigail McGehearty, grade 5 from LaPerche; Francesca Capaldi, grade 4 from Old County Road Elementary School; and Paul Chobanian, grade 4 from OCRS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.