CUMBERLAND – This year’s Blackstone Valley Prep High School valedictorian is Andrea Zamora and the salutatorian is Katie Chiappetta. Both students are Pawtucket residents and have been attending BVP since kindergarten.
Zamora, an only child, is a future first-generation college student and a QuestBridge National College Match Scholarship recipient. She is the daughter of Luz Alvarez and Wilbert Zamora.
Her coursework this year included AP biology, AP literature and composition, AP calculus, chorus, economics, and civics. She also took art and physical education.
Beyond the classroom, Zamora served as Scholar Council executive secretary, participated in the high school’s first-ever drama club performance, and was a member of the yearbook club.
When not in school, Zamora enjoys reading and says she is glad that her AP literature class got her back in the habit of doing so. She is also really into music, playing piano since middle school and recently learning to play guitar.
She said her favorite memories at BVP revolve around the pep rallies.
“We did a grade-wide competition,” she said. “I think it’s great for the grades to come together to support each other during events.”
One of Zamora’s most challenging moments was when she took an AP class that she needed help with.
“I’ve always been independent and taken challenging courses,” she said.
“But that was when I realized the importance of asking for help,” she added. “It made me realize it’s OK to reach out for help and to lean on others academically and emotionally.”
When she found out she was valedictorian, Zamora said she was surprised and grateful for the people around her.
“There’s no way I would have gotten this far on my own. I’m grateful to the teachers, friends, family, and mentors who were there and supported me during difficult times,” she said. “Without them I wouldn’t be where I am.”
To her classmates that she is leaving behind at BVP, Zamora emphasizes the importance of never giving up on oneself.
“You will face difficult situations, but that’s part of this crazy journey of life. Keep being strong, never give up even when times are tough,” she said.
Zamora will be studying biology and biochemistry at Boston College this fall.
Chiappetta is an active member of the Blackstone Valley Prep High School community. She is a founding member of the drama club, a member of the ethics debate team, and a three-time swim state champion, capturing gold in the 200-yard freestyle last year and the 100-yard butterfly and 100-yard backstroke this year. She has also earned two All-Scholastics selections from The Valley Breeze.
She is the daughter of Jeremy Chiappetta (BVP founding superintendent) and Christie Chiappetta, and has two siblings, her brother, Jackson Chiappetta, and her sister, Mollie Chiappetta.
This year, Chiappetta took all of her classes at CCRI as part of the Running Start dual enrollment program, which included composition 1, computer science principles, general psychology, and calculus 2 during the first semester, and calculus 3, African American literature, Spanish, and history of the U.S. from 1877 during the second semester.
As far as her favorite memory at BVP, she said it would have to be growing up with her best friends and participating in college sign-in day.
“Because of the size and nature of BVP, it is a very tight-knit community. I have been able to grow up with my best friends, and see them go from children to adults going to college,” she said.
“At our college signing day, I got to talk to my kindergarten teacher, who has been at BVP for so long, and still remembers all of us by name,” she said. “I have gotten to know my teachers so well, and I am a better person because of it.”
Chiappetta said she was excited to find out she was salutatorian but was even more happy to share the spotlight with Zamora, who is her best friend. In her spare time, Chiappetta is attending swim practice, which takes up about 20 hours per week year-round, and she also works as a babysitter and a lifeguard.
To her fellow students, she advises them to have fun and make use of the community.
“The teachers want you to succeed, and want to help you,” she said. “Also, be kind to the college and career team. They work so hard, and do so much for the BVP community.”
Chiappetta will be attending Middlebury College in Vermont this fall to study statistics and economics while swimming competitively.
Blackstone Valley Prep High School’s sixth graduation ceremony will be held Saturday, June 10. During the ceremony, Zamora will give the scholar commencement address and Chiappetta will introduce her.
