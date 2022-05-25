NORTH PROVIDENCE – Paula Zhuang and Steven Sequira are the top two students in the Class of 2022 at North Providence High School.
Zhuang has been accepted into Harvard University, where she plans to study biomedical engineering. Sequira is planning to study aerospace engineering at Worcester Polytechnic Institute.
Valedictorian Zhuang said her career goal is to have a “positive impact on health care, whether that is through a new biomedical device or day-to-day diagnoses of disease.”
“On a broader scale, I want everyone to be given the opportunity to reach their full potential, and I will strive to ensure this throughout my life, she said.
She earned a perfect SAT score, advancing her to the finalist round of the National Merit Scholarship program. She was also honored recently by the Rhode Island Interscholastic League with a Student-Athlete Achievement Award for her success in the classroom and on the tennis court.
Zhuang was one of seven NPHS seniors to officially earn their associate degree from Community College of Rhode Island, thanks to their participation in the high school’s P-TECH health care program.
Her other activities at NPHS included the Cougar Courier newspaper, the Technology Student Association, Academic Decathlon, Math Club, Varsity Athletes Above Substance Abuse and SOS Peer Mentoring. Outside of school, she was a volunteer at Miriam Hospital, a member of the state’s Student Advisory Council and an intern in the 2021 PrepareRI Innovation Challenge.
Salutatorian Sequira said he wants his legacy at NPHS and in the world “to be known as someone who always worked their hardest in search of knowledge, which they put to use in service on a local, national and universal level.”
Sequira’s major career goal is to develop a low-cost transportation method between the surface of the Earth and the space around the Earth, he said.
While at NPHS, Sequira was a member of the Technology Student Association, Science Olympiad, ACE Mentoring and Youth Commission. His hobbies outside of school include keeping up with technology and politics.
North Providence town officials and school leaders honored the top 10 students in this year’s graduating class during a breakfast at the high school last Friday morning.
The other top 10 students are, in order from number three:
• Owen Landry, who is attending Brown University for biomedical engineering. His goal is to work in a top research facility designing helpful new medical technology.
• Isabella Anelundi, who is planning to study nursing at the University of Rhode Island with the goal of becoming a pediatric nurse practitioner.
• Emily Barrow, who will major in psychology and criminal justice at Roger Williams University. She says she wants to work as an FBI criminal profiler.
• Kevin Doorley, who is attending Bryant University to study accounting. He hopes to use his knowledge of numbers and data to “inform, inspire and improve the world we live in.”
• Kiara Medeiros, who is attending URI. She’s currently undecided, but is considering a major in cell and molecular biology, and she’s interested in psychology. Ultimately, she aims to pure a career in genetic counseling to “help families evaluate the risks of inherited disorders or make informed decisions about fertility.”
• Jaiden Pulliam, who will attend RWU for forensic science, hopes to build a long-term career in that field.
• Carl Picerno, the senior class president, will study business management at Providence College. His foal is to “help others and make our world a better place.”
• Allen Chen, who plans to study economics at Hamilton College. He said he hopes to become an entrepreneur, changing the world for the better.
Principal Christen Magill thanked the students’ families and members of the community for coming out to support the students and highlight their hard work at NPHS during last week’s top ten breakfast.
The fact that they’ve been so successful despite the challenges of the pandemic is a testament to their perseverance, she said.
Mayor Charles Lombardi agreed, thanking them for their dedication, and their teachers for the same.
“This doesn’t happen by accident. You’ve earned it,” he told the students, adding that one of them might eventually have his job.
