NORTH PROVIDENCE – It’s a good thing Paula Zhuang has great time management skills. While balancing a long list of extracurricular activities, the North Providence High School senior earned a perfect SAT score and an acceptance into Harvard University.
Zhuang’s SAT scores have advanced her to the finalist round of the National Merit Scholarship program. Last Tuesday, she was honored by the Rhode Island Interscholastic League with a Student-Athlete Achievement Award for her success in the classroom and on the tennis court.
That same day, Zhuang was one of seven NPHS seniors to officially earn their associate degree from Community College of Rhode Island, thanks to their participation in the high school’s P-TECH health care program.
She’s involved with the Student Advisory Council, where she gets the chance to offer a student’s perspective on things such as mental health issues and classroom structure, working to improve the educational atmosphere for her peers.
As part of the Prepare RI internship program, Zhuang worked with a group of rising high school seniors to create a mock consulting company that would provide renewable energy planning for cities.
“That experience was very valuable,” said Zhuang, adding that it opened the door for her interest in environmental issues, something she plans to study further in college.
Zhuang serves on the School Improvement Team and Varsity Athletes Against Substance Abuse. She is co-president of the Technology Student Association and the Math Club, and volunteers as a peer mentor. She earned five medals in this year’s Academic Decathlon across several categories.
She played tennis all four years of high school, and two years of track. Outside of school, she’s been a volunteer at Miriam Hospital since 2019.
Then, there’s the perfect SAT score.
High school principal Christen Magill described Zhuang as something of a “Jill of all trades.”
Asked how she manages to balance her schedule, Zhuang said she once struggled with procrastination.
“My freshmen and sophomore years I didn’t sleep a lot,” she said. Since then, she’s developed better time management skills. Zhuang said she’ll often use a spreadsheet and a timer to track how much time she’s spending on certain tasks.
“If I realize I’m spending too much time on AP bio, I’ll try to find a way to cut down on the time I spend on that class while maintaining the same grade. Time blocking allows me to see where I’m lacking and create more balance.”
Of course, Zhuang’s sleepless nights and hard work have paid off with a potential National Merit Scholarship and a Harvard acceptance.
She said she applied to six “dream schools” including Harvard. When Ivy Day came (the day students find out whether they’ve been accepted into the Ivy League schools), Zhuang said she faced a “string of rejections” and was feeling a bit dejected.
“I had just been rejected by Tufts and waitlisted by Johns Hopkins. I was feeling so low. There’s a video of me and I look so depressed — so seeing that Harvard acceptance was very shocking,” she said.
“The thing about the top schools is that everyone who goes there is crazy into what they do. They’ve published five research papers before college, started nonprofits in other countries or created an app to serve hundreds of thousands of people,” she said. “You start looking at yourself and your own accomplishments differently.”
Zhuang said she had to remember that we’re all still people, and that the achievements of others do not diminish your own.
“If you’re doing your best, you don’t have to feel like you’re not good enough,” she said. Further, Zhuang said your choice of college doesn’t define one’s worth.
During the recent National Honor Society ceremony at NPHS, Zhuang spoke about the recent successes of her peers, including the various service projects they’ve completed. The theme of her speech was superheroes, since it was National Superhero Day, and she said she wanted her classmates to know that they’re all superheroes in their own way.
“Honoring others in front of herself, in typical Paula style,” Magill said, adding that Zhuang is always wearing a smile.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.