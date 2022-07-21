SMITHFIELD – Budget and Financial Review Board chairperson Kate Zimmerman has declared her candidacy for Town Council.

Zimmerman and her husband have lived Smithfield for 15 years with several children in the Smithfield school system, she said in a news release. She is currently the owner and President of RockPoint Wealth Management and worked in financial planning for more than 20 years.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.