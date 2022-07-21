SMITHFIELD – Budget and Financial Review Board chairperson Kate Zimmerman has declared her candidacy for Town Council.
Zimmerman and her husband have lived Smithfield for 15 years with several children in the Smithfield school system, she said in a news release. She is currently the owner and President of RockPoint Wealth Management and worked in financial planning for more than 20 years.
She serves as co-coach of the Gallagher Middle School track and field team, and is the former vice president of recreation for the Smithfield Youth Soccer Association.
“If I have the privilege to serve on the Smithfield Town Council, I would apply the knowledge that I have acquired during my tenure as the chair of the Smithfield Budget and Financial Review Board to provide the necessary financial oversight to our Town’s municipal finances to ensure that our resident’s tax dollars go as far as possible. I am most proud of the work we did as a Board to create a sidewalk initiative for safer streets for our residents and focus on working with the Dept. of Public Works to strategically save future dollars while addressing the roads in our town,” Zimmerman said.
The need to upgrade the town’s aging infrastructure is quite apparent, she said. Smithfield’s investments in renovating its schools, repaving its roads and rebuilding the Boyle Athletic Complex are essential to prevent costly municipal expenditures in the future.
“If elected to the Town Council, I would continue to support preserving open space which in turn will further expand recreational opportunities that will become available to our residents. I look forward to meeting many of you during the upcoming campaign season and respectfully ask for your vote on November 8th, 2022,” Zimmerman said.
