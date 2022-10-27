NORTH SMITHFIELD – Material Sampling Technologies on Tuesday presented its refined renderings for a proposed loading dock, as well as a request for dimensional variances for a controversial 23,700-square-foot building representatives are hoping to build on Central Street.

Many residents showed up to Tuesday’s Zoning Board meeting to state their concerns regarding the proposed project from the precious metal recovery company, including the potential of toxic chemicals to enter their well water and the fact that MST had been fined before for various air pollution violations, according to resident Christian de Rezendes.

