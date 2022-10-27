NORTH SMITHFIELD – Material Sampling Technologies on Tuesday presented its refined renderings for a proposed loading dock, as well as a request for dimensional variances for a controversial 23,700-square-foot building representatives are hoping to build on Central Street.
Many residents showed up to Tuesday’s Zoning Board meeting to state their concerns regarding the proposed project from the precious metal recovery company, including the potential of toxic chemicals to enter their well water and the fact that MST had been fined before for various air pollution violations, according to resident Christian de Rezendes.
Some of the chemicals released into the air include lead, zinc, and other hazardous chemicals.
There is also concern among residents about building on the aquifer that sits on the current lot.
“Are you prepared for my health, my children’s health, their health on this decision?” resident Bob Jalette asked the Zoning Board.
Jalette claimed that the current chairperson of the Zoning Board, Robert Najarian, had added an addition to MST without the proper permitting as a contractor, saying that he is endorsed on his LinkedIn page by colleagues at MST, as well as company architect Joe Casali.
“There’s enough kids in this town who have gotten cancer because of the negligence of this government. Including class members of mine, including class members of my 17-year-old daughter, including class members of my 220year-old daughter. Wake up, if you can’t be responsible, get out,” Jalette continued.
His wife, Leanne Jalette, said she would hope the board doesn’t risk the lives of abutters.
In August, MST requested the construction of the building to connect to their original building that sits at 800 Central St., and the original master plan was approved in June. The company had brought a request for for a dimensional variance to the Zoning Board, and is seeking relief for front, side, and rear setbacks for storage and loading areas on the future building. Deliberation were postponed until Oct. 25 for MST to finalize the renderings.
During the August meeting, there were several items requested by the Zoning Board, including making sure specifications for the loading dock were clear that they were not visible to the public.
Town Council President John Beauregard told the board he was contacted by residents who did not approve of the proposed building.
“They have pretty legitimate concerns,” said Beauregard, saying the proposed building could attract more traffic, noise, and decrease the quality of life for residents. He also added that many residents use the bike trail nearby with their families.
As Zoning Ordinance 14.4 states, outside materials, supplies, and equipment, including trucks and materials should be located at the rear of a lot, a rule that was read Tuesday by Assistant Solicitor Steven Archambault.
The board is asking the applicant to come up with an alternate plan for the loading dock so that it would not sit directly in front of the building. Members of the board said the requested variances would be “special privilege” at the “maximum” if granted.
When Zoning Board member Christopher Deziel said that the expansion of the building would be used for recycling precious materials, Archambault asked that the focus remain on what was being requested, as the company already has prior approval from the Planning Board and the company could use statements made against them in a court appeal.
The next meeting where the Zoning Board will consider an alternative location for the loading dock will take place during the week of Thanksgiving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.