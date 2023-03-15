CENTRAL FALLS – The Zoning Board last week granted the zoning relief needed for the new Central Falls High School construction and renovation project, which will also include the development of a dual-language K-8 learning center and renovations to other city schools.
The board approved the following zoning relief requests:
• Special use permit, which allows an educational institution on designated lots in specific zone areas. According to the zoning staff report, “the new school building will be well-integrated with the surrounding area and has been designed to face both Higginson Avenue and Lonsdale Avenue and will be positioned close to both streets.”
The stipulations of the special use permit are consistent with ordinance, which includes, “promoting the public health, safety, and general welfare, and providing orderly growth and development that recognizes the availability and capacity of existing and planned public and/or private services and facilities.”
• Use variance, which allows an educational institution at the Corrigan Athletic Complex at 10 Higginson Ave. Per the zoning staff recommendation report, it was decided to build a brand new high school after “exhaustive consideration of the costs, benefits, and limitations of renovating the existing high school as part of the overall plan to address the dire facilities needs across all grade levels throughout the district.”
The analysis of potential sites was the final step of a three-step process concluding that the “subject land is the only viable option for building a facility that will meet the needs of Central Falls students in a 21st century learning environment that will bring equity to this long-underserved community.
If the use variance was not granted, the city would have had to reconsider the alternatives that had already been ruled out. The reason other sites were ruled out is that none of them would enable construction of a facility that is adequate for meeting the learning needs of students.
“Without the use variance, the city would not be able to use the site for its only truly beneficial use as the site for the new school,” said Jim Vandermillen, assistant director of planning and economic development.
Additionally, Vandermillen explained that “the new school could not be built on this site, which means it couldn’t be built anywhere.”
• Dimensional variance, which allows the construction of a building with a height exceeding 45 feet in a commercial zone. Prior to the approval of the variance, said Vandermillen, the board “had to consider whether there were unique characteristics of the property and the proposed building that made it necessary to build higher than the 45 feet allowed by the zoning ordinance, and whether there were any alternatives.”
If the dimensional variance had not been granted, then the city would have had to either modify the building design to stay within the height limit or build the school on a different site, but neither of those were viable options, according to Vandermillen.
“If the height were reduced, then the footprint of the building would have to be expanded to provide the same amount of space, but there are constraints on the site that prohibit that,” he said. “As previously stated, there are no other locations where the school could be built.”
The project is still awaiting approval from the Rhode Island Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. In addition to RIDE’s approval, Vandermillen said it will need to go to the Planning Board for the second stage of plan review and approval, or a preliminary plan review, including detailed engineering drawings and state permits.
