NORTH PROVIDENCE – The Zoning Board voted unanimously last week to uphold the Planning Board’s denial of a new condo project from Armand Cortellesso on Mainella Street, the next step in yet another long deliberation process related to Cortellesso projects.

After much back and forth between attorneys, the board, sitting as the Zoning Board of Appeals, voted 5-0 to deny the appeal of the Planning Board’s denial of a master plan for four duplexes and eight total units on Mainella Street, a neighborhood behind Stop & Shop off Mineral Spring Avenue.

