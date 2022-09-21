NORTH PROVIDENCE – The Zoning Board voted unanimously last week to uphold the Planning Board’s denial of a new condo project from Armand Cortellesso on Mainella Street, the next step in yet another long deliberation process related to Cortellesso projects.
After much back and forth between attorneys, the board, sitting as the Zoning Board of Appeals, voted 5-0 to deny the appeal of the Planning Board’s denial of a master plan for four duplexes and eight total units on Mainella Street, a neighborhood behind Stop & Shop off Mineral Spring Avenue.
The next step, if Cortellesso chooses to appeal again, would be to Rhode Island Superior Court.
The reasoning of the Zoning Board at its Sept. 15 meeting was consistent with what the Planning Board had found earlier, that the condos do not fit the character of this single-family neighborhood, and that the project exceeds the recommended density for the area in the town’s comprehensive plan. Like the Planning Board, members also had concerns about the steep slope of the property.
It was a split decision in March when the Planning Board voted to reject the condo plan, with Wendy Regan and Warren Riccitelli voting in favor of the proposal and four other members voting against it. Deliberations had been postponed several times prior to that meeting.
The Breeze will be reporting further on the discussions related to last week’s denial in next week’s edition.
Also on Sept. 15, the Zoning Board voted in favor of a special use permit to expand the Commercial Village Zoning District to the entirety of 1038-1040 Charles St., former home of the Simon Auto Group, as part of a plan to use the property for a medical treatment facility, which is allowed in the zone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.