MST verdict
A crowd waited for the Zoning Board’s verdict on Tuesday, November 22.

 Breeze photo by Bella Pelletiere

NORTH SMITHFIELD – The Zoning Board last week denied an application from Material Sample Technologies for a dimensional variances, including for relief for front, side, and rear setbacks for storage and loading areas on its proposed 23,700-square-foot building on Central Street, satisfying the crowd who had come out in opposition to the project while raising questions about an appeal

The crowd filled the room of 83 Greene St. to listen to the Zoning Board’s decision on Nov. 22, including Town Council President John Beauregard, members Stephen Corriveau and Kimberly Alves, and Town Administrator Paul Zwolenski, and residents cheered as the decision was defeated by a tie vote.

