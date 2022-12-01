NORTH SMITHFIELD – The Zoning Board last week denied an application from Material Sample Technologies for a dimensional variances, including for relief for front, side, and rear setbacks for storage and loading areas on its proposed 23,700-square-foot building on Central Street, satisfying the crowd who had come out in opposition to the project while raising questions about an appeal
The crowd filled the room of 83 Greene St. to listen to the Zoning Board’s decision on Nov. 22, including Town Council President John Beauregard, members Stephen Corriveau and Kimberly Alves, and Town Administrator Paul Zwolenski, and residents cheered as the decision was defeated by a tie vote.
In August, MST requested the construction of the extension to connect to their original building at 800 Central St. The original master plan was approved in June by the Planning Board. Deliberations were postponed until Oct. 25 for MST to finalize the renderings, and was then pushed back to Nov. 22 when zoning asked for an alternative plan for the loading dock.
Residents attended North Smithfield’s Town Council meeting on Nov. 21 to ask Town Council members to support them during the meeting the next day, many expressing their frustration and concern over the controversial project due to fear over possible contamination in the area.
The board spent the majority of the Nov. 22 meeting deliberating over a decision.
“On the back part of this, there were three different renderings of a configuration of the building by putting the loading dock to the rear of the building, and it’s not a proposal for an alternate for what they originally proposed, it’s just supporting why they can’t do that on the property,” said Chairperson Scott Martin, as the board looked through a memo provided by attorney Joelle Rocha of Duffy and Sweeney, who was representing MST.
“They’re saying that even if we agree on how that ordinance is interpreted, we can’t physically put the loading dock there?” asked board member Chris Deziel, as the board agreed that though the adjournment at a previous meeting was due to issues relating to the loading dock, the issue at hand was deciding on the variances that they were being asked to grant. Martin told Deziel that it would ultimately be up to the building inspector who would enforce a variance for the loading dock if MST proceeded with their plans.
The crowd was loud as the Zoning Board deliberated, and Martin asked Solicitor David Igliozzi to quiet residents several times.
“Obviously the board needs to have silence when they’re deliberating, why don’t you wait for their decision and then you’ll know what they’re doing to decide, and then they’ll have their rights to appeal their decision,” said Igliozzi.
Residents argued that they still had comments to present to the board, but public comment had been previous closed.
“That’s not how it goes, there’s a process, there’s a law that we have to follow and that’s what we’re following,” said Martin.
Deziel argued with Igliozzi that there was no point in approving the variances if MST had to come back to the Zoning Board to ask for approval for the loading dock, to which Igliozzi replied that the applicant did not agree with the ordinance requiring the loading dock to be in the back, and it was up to them to make a request for relief.
“You can’t force the applicant to amend their application,” said Igliozzi.
Officials were saying privately that they expect the company to appeal the decision.
As Zoning Ordinance 14.4 states, outside materials, supplies, and equipment, including trucks and materials should be located at the rear of a lot, MST made it clear that although they came up with sketches for alternative locations, a loading dock in the back of the building would not be feasible.
Ultimately, the motion to grant variances was defeated due to a tie vote. Members Deziel and Michael Marston voted yes, while Martin and Paul Pasquariello voted no. Vincent Marcantonio abstained from the vote despite sitting through full deliberations.
Members last week questioned the size of the building, and were reminded that the recycling company has large-scale equipment. There was also a discussion over whether MST is a recycling company or a sorting company.
MST representatives did not respond to a request for comment on whether they plan on appealing the decision.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.