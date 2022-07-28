LINCOLN – Members of the Lincoln Zoning Board say they need more information before deciding whether to grant an application for an electronic sign board on Front Street.
The Planning Board recommended denying James Risko’s application for a special use permit to install the sign at his shopping plaza earlier this month, saying it would be distracting for drivers, but the Zoning Board reacted more warmly to the idea.
James Risko, owner of the Lincoln Shopping Center, needs the Zoning Board’s permission to install a 20-inch by 94-inch, double-faced message board, which would be attached to an existing pylon sign.
Risko said the Lincoln Shopping Center has 17 tenants, down from 18. AllState vacated the property, but Gingersnaps Bakery is expanding and taking over that space. In addition to the bakery, tenants include Oz Tacos, Namco, a liquor store and a laundromat.
There’s an existing “Lincoln Shopping Center” sign on the property, but no pylon sign listing the businesses within the plaza. Risko told the Zoning Board that the lack of street exposure has been a drawback for his tenants over the years, and that he’s looking to give them that level of visibility.
The sign wouldn’t display graphics, only the names of the businesses in the plaza, Risko said. The names would run on a cycle.
Zoning Board member Steve Kearns said they’ve “been hearing from parts of the community that (the sign) would be a distraction,” and said the board may need to stipulate how frequently the message can change.
Member John Mancini, who joked that he’s unfamiliar with the plaza having “only lived in Lonsdale for 45 years,” noted that there’s no language in Lincoln’s zoning ordinance barring an electric sign.
Zoning official Russell Hervieux said electronic signs fall under “flashing” signs under the code, which are generally prohibited. The ordinance has not been updated to include anything specific about electric signs, but Hervieux said there are no fewer than five in town right now.
“Enforcement of these signs is extremely difficult,” he told the board, saying they’ve had issues over the years when new owners take over a property who are unfamiliar with the sign regulations, such as the fact that it must be turned off 30 minutes after the business closes for the day.
“Some of these signs are being left on for 24 hours a day,” he said. “It’s very difficult to enforce that.”
Zoning Chairperson David DeAngelis asked Risko whether he’s explored “other means” to give his tenants street exposure. He also asked about existing signage on the property, and whether the signs conform to the regulations.
Hervieux said each business is allowed 65 feet of signage. Risko was unable to provide exact measurements of the existing signs on the building.
“That poses a problem,” DeAngelis said. “I think we need to know the dimensions to move forward.”
Before putting the matter to a vote, DeAngelis read the Planning Board’s recommendation for denial, along with a letter from the chief of police, who was asked to weigh in.
Chief Brian Sullivan said there’s a lack of recent traffic data for the area, but cited a federal highway study about driver behavior in the presence of electric signage and said he doesn’t have concerns about installation of the sign on Front Street. He suggested the sign not change more frequently than recommended by the Federal Highway Administration.
Three individuals spoke in favor of the electric sign, and one spoke against.
The board ultimately decided to continue the matter to August, requesting the dimensions of Risko’s existing signage.
