Lincoln Shopping Center sign
The owner of the Lincoln Shopping Center on Front Street is hoping to install an electronic sign listing businesses within the plaza.

 Breeze photo by Nicole Dotzenrod

LINCOLN – Members of the Lincoln Zoning Board say they need more information before deciding whether to grant an application for an electronic sign board on Front Street.

The Planning Board recommended denying James Risko’s application for a special use permit to install the sign at his shopping plaza earlier this month, saying it would be distracting for drivers, but the Zoning Board reacted more warmly to the idea.

