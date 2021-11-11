SMITHFIELD – Zoning officials are asking resident Michael Erbe to remove a portion of his fence that extends above the state’s standard height of six feet, despite his complaints that his neighbor has cameras pointing into his home and yard.
Speaking to The Valley Breeze & Observer, Erbe of 34 Willow Road, said he received a letter from the zoning official last week stating that he needed to remove his fence. According to Erbe, the majority of the fence dividing his and his neighbor’s yard is six feet tall, but he put an additional foot and a half of fencing on portions of his fence where he could see that his neighbor’s cameras were pointing at his yard and into his bedroom windows.
Erbe said the extra fence pieces have been up for more than two years, and he feels his neighbor is retaliating with a formal complaint about them because he caused a stir about the cameras.
Erbe said he spoke with the Smithfield Police Capt. Michael Rheaume earlier this month, who told him there was nothing he could do about his neighbors’ cameras without first proving they were installed for the purpose of sexual gratification.
“He believes a judge will never issue a search warrant, so I should just close my curtains if I want my privacy,” Erbe said.
Erbe said police did not return to his house to gather additional information such as the view from his bedroom window showing the cameras pointed inside his home.
Erbe returned to the Town Council on Nov. 2 to again express concerns about the Zoning Department requesting that he take down the fence.
He said he will only take down his fence once his neighbor points the camera away from his home and yard.
Erbe said the state’s video voyeurism laws should protect his privacy at home.
Rhode Island’s “peeping Tom” laws state that a person is guilty of video voyeurism when a person uses, installs or permits the use of an imaging device to capture, record, store or transmit images of intimate areas without a person’s consent for sexual arousal, gratification or stimulation.
The law adds that a person is guilty of video voyeurism when they look into an occupied dwelling by use of an imaging device that provides interior images of the dwelling for sexual purposes.
“I didn’t give him permission to put this camera up,” Erbe said.
Town Manager Randy Rossi said this week that he would look into Erbe’s complaint about the cameras and his neighbor’s complaint about the tall fence, saying he understands how frustrated Erbe is about the problem. He told Erbe that the town needs to look into every complaint, including his neighbor’s complaint about his fence.
“They’re working on it,” Rossi said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.