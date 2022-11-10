The property owner responsible for this LED sign on Route 44, showing just a sideways sad face last week, was cited for violating Glocester’s zoning ordinance and was ordered to remove it last week. The sign displayed messages to re-elect William Reichert, causing consternation among some residents, but it was found that it was on someone else’s property and that owner was cited.
GLOCESTER – Glocester Zoning Official Kenneth Johnson said the lighted-up campaign sign in support of Council President William Reichert on Route 44 violated the town’s zoning ordinance, and the property owner, a person he did not name, was cited for the violation.
Reichert was unclear this week about whether he was responsible for the sign going up.
During the Nov. 3 Town Council meeting, Johnson spoke before about 40 residents regarding the sign supporting Reichert after conversations between residents and Reichert turned argumentative during the meeting. Some residents had said the illegal sign disqualified Reichert from the council.
Johnson offered background in response to things getting “out of control,” saying the property is residential and the sign is in violation of the town’s sign ordinance. Signs incorporating any moving illumination are prohibited in all zones.
Johnson said he did not cite Reichert, as he was not the property owner. He said the property owner had the same amount of time as anyone else to respond to the citation before the legal department would go forward with action. By last Thursday, right before the meeting, the sign had been shut down.
Reichert never snubbed or ignored Johnson in the matter, he said, as Reichert did not own the property. As far as he was concerned, Johnson said, the matter is now closed.
“Whether he rented it or not had no bearing,” Johnson said.
Johnson said he was made aware of the sign on Oct. 28, and went to take a look at the LED sign that asked voters to re-elect Reichert and Councilors David LaPlante and Walter Steere.
Resident Laurie Gaddis Barrett said raised concerns on Facebook, calling for the sign to be removed following several accidents on Route 44, suggesting that the sign was a distraction. By the Friday before Halloween, the message on the sign changed to holiday messages, but Fung for Congress messages would later appear.
Johnson said he spoke with the Glocester Police Department and said police did not feel charges were warranted related to distracting drivers. Johnson added that the company that delivered the sign accidentally disturbed campaign signs already there.
During last Thursday’s meeting, Gaddis Barrett said she did not like that other candidates’ campaign signs were moved during the installation of the lighted sign. She said it was not the sign that concerned her any longer, but the behavior of Reichert at last Thursday’s meeting, who she said told her to “get a life.”
Reichert responded that she was “wrong, wrong, wrong,” and “full of crap.”
Patricia Henry, a former councilor and school board candidate, said Reichert’s rhetoric was “extremely disrespectful and extremely disappointing.” She asked other councilors or the solicitor to take control of the meeting, but her comment was met with silence.
Reichert said the attacks were purely political, and he has only the best interest of Glocester residents at heart. Asked about his contradictory statements at last week’s meeting about whether he did or didn’t put up the sign, Reichert was unclear, saying I “talk in circles” and “no one knows what I say.”
Reichert, who took over as president in January when former Councilor President Julien Forgue died, said he has done much for constituents during his time on the council.
