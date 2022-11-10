Sign

The property owner responsible for this LED sign on Route 44, showing just a sideways sad face last week, was cited for violating Glocester’s zoning ordinance and was ordered to remove it last week. The sign displayed messages to re-elect William Reichert, causing consternation among some residents, but it was found that it was on someone else’s property and that owner was cited.

GLOCESTER – Glocester Zoning Official Kenneth Johnson said the lighted-up campaign sign in support of Council President William Reichert on Route 44 violated the town’s zoning ordinance, and the property owner, a person he did not name, was cited for the violation.

Reichert was unclear this week about whether he was responsible for the sign going up.

